You may have noticed a little something different about us: a bolder, brighter Broadsign, ready to light up the world, one screen at a time.

When the idea for Broadsign was born 14 years ago, our founding goal was simple: to make it easy to play content on screens. Yet as our company grew – and as our partners, customers and the industry grew – it has evolved into so much more.

Today, we live in a world where digital and real-life experiences collide to drive growth, build excitement and prompt innovation. Where screens inspire conversation and connect communities. Where bold creativity leads to bright ideas.

This world has lead to impressive growth in DOOH and as the industry continues its upward trend, we’re continuing to evolve with new, innovative approaches to not only manage and deliver content to screens around the world, but to also make it easier for publishers and agencies to buy and sell digital advertising inventory.

A new look and feel

To keep pace with our growth and the dynamic, creative nature of our industry, we felt that we needed to evolve our outward facing image, starting with a new logo.

With us from day one, we could never part with our traditional blue and red. Our new logo is a twist on those colours and an homage to our roots. We also dropped the capital S in our brand name for a smoother, more modern look. And our logo is only the beginning.

Fresh product names

Our platform enables DOOH publishers, agencies and brands to connect with audiences by sharing their stories and messages across the globe. We’re evolving from a single product company into a multi-product platform and we’ve updated our product names to better reflect what each of them helps you do.

Broadsign Control

Formerly known as BroadSign Core

Lighting up the world starts with empowering our customers to light up their screens. Our digital signage software is the core of our platform – hence our original name – yet what it really is is a way for you to take full control of your network to deliver the most innovative, engaging content to global audiences.

Broadsign Direct

Formerly known as BroadSign Serv Direct

With real-time insight into your network’s availability and quick proposal generation, DOOH sales teams can better direct their success by closing more deals and maximizing their direct sales revenue.

Broadsign Reach

Formerly known as BroadSign Serv SSP

DOOH media owners and publishers can now reach new programmatic media buyers with our SSP. And online or mobile media buyers can now leverage the power of DOOH to reach more consumers than ever before, right from within their existing ad buying platform.

Some things never change

While we have made a few changes to our brand, and with more exciting surprises to come, some things are definitely here to stay: our commitment to quality, our talented team and our passion for taking the DOOH industry to new heights.

From reading a blog post on our website to meeting us at industry events, our goal is that every interaction you have with us is part of the bold, contemporary, modern era of DOOH that we’re striving towards.