And the winner is..!

Local businesses have been hit the hardest this year, so we decided to give one deserving Canadian business a boost with their own $10,000 billboard campaign in our Local Business, Big Voice award.

We were ecstatic to see the number of applicants and after deliberation from our panel of judges, the selected winner is:

Main & Local

This Montreal-based business prides itself on creating products and souvenirs that are truly Canadian. From poutine candles to CBC merchandise, their products capture the heart, soul and even inside jokes of our beautiful country.

With the holidays quickly approaching, the Main and Local team moved fast to get a variety of creatives ready and launched their campaign in Montreal and Toronto only weeks after we told them they had won!

A mention for the rest of our shortlist!

Choosing only one winner for this award was no easy task. While every business that applied was deserving in their own way, here is an honourable mention to those that made it on our shortlist:

Solios Watches

Launched by two fashion-loving Canadian entrepreneurs, Solios Watches are both sustainable and elegant. Their aim is to create timepieces that support the environment, the community and make the wearer proud of the change they are making in the world.

MeditationWorks

MeditationWorks is Canada’s first mobile meditation station and provides weekly meditation and mindful wellness practices to help Canadians manage stress, sharpen focus and reduce illness while helping people become healthier and happier.

Maison du Constance

Beautifully crafted all-natural products from Maison du Constance turn Canadian homes into serene retreats. Their ingredients are of the highest quality and all products are made by hand, adding a touch of luxury to at-home spa sessions.

G Sacchetti Pizza

Dubbed Montreal’s virtual pizzeria, G Sacchetti brings fresh, authentic ingredients to people’s homes. Their products are handmade, baked and frozen, one-by-one, bringing a whole new level of quality to the frozen pizza industry.