Best Digital Signage Software, Third Year in a Row

The title of best digital signage software vendor was given to Broadsign at the 2013 DailyDOOH Gala Awards, proving that not only bad things happen in threes!

Broadsign was voted Number One in DailyDOOH’s list of the Top 10 Digital Signage Vendors in 2011, 2012 and now 2013 – a testament to the maturity, reliability and superior functionality of its software platform, Broadsign X. Broadsign was also named the best digital signage vendor due to the continued and increasing success of the 200+ networks running on Broadsign’s software platform.

Digital place-based and digital out-of-home networks have been increasing in number and size over the past year, due to their growing placement in marketing mixes. Brands, advertisers and creative agencies are determining new ways to measure the ROI of cross-platform campaigns, and have found great value in combining digital signage with mobile and social media tactics.

The virality and success of such initiatives means that digital signage networks are more understood by media planners and in-demand by media buyers. Broadsign’s digital signage software is the most advanced and complete cloud-based platform for managing digital signage networks. As the number of screens in a company’s portfolio grows, Broadsign allows network operators to become more efficient, save money and reduce errors due to its sophisticated, rules-based campaign automation.

New to digital signage? Learn the secrets to establishing a successful digital signage network by reading the “Digital Signage 101” whitepaper, Everybody’s DOOHing It.

Interested in trying out Broadsign digital signage software? Sign up for a Free 60 Day Trial!