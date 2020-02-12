How a craft brewery increased visits by 12.8% with local digital billboard advertising and Campsite

The People’s Pint Brewing Collective has a simple mission: to support the community. This has been the focus since day one, where founder, Peter Caira, dreamed up of a business model centred on helping new brewers make their debut. Peter compares it to a musicians’ first gig, giving up-and-coming artists a chance to sell their beer in a professional setting for the first time.

With the community at the heart of their business, People’s Pint needed marketing tactics that followed suit. And as with most small businesses, their promotional budget was limited, calling for a focused and efficient marketing strategy.

So Peter turned to Campsite to launch his own campaign on local digital billboards, which boosted visits to People’s Pint brewery by 12.8%. Check out how:

