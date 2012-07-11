Brian Dusho Elected to DPAA Board of Directors

Digital Place-based Advertising Association Names First Suppliers to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, July 11, 2012

The Digital Place-based Advertising Association (DPAA) announced today that it has elected two industry suppliers to its board of directors, a first for the association made possible by a recent amendment to DPAA’s bylaws allowing suppliers to serve on its board alongside network operators.

Joining the DPAA board are Brian Dusho, president and CEO of Broadsign International, and Pierre Richer, president & CEO of NEC Display Solutions.

Sue Danaher, president & CEO of DPAA, said, “The addition of Brian and Pierre to our board broadens our base of expertise and is certain to lead to more robust discussions on issues of interest to all parties in the digital place-based media landscape. This is a significant step forward for our organization and the digital place-based media industry.”

Dusho commented, “As a fervent advocate and long-time supporter of the DPAA’s role in promoting the adoption of industry standards, I am both honored and humbled to be one of the first vendors named to its board of directors. In doing so, the DPAA recognizes the solidarity that its vendors have shown in promoting industry awareness to the masses.”

Dusho has been president & CEO of Broadsign International since 2009. He joined the company in 2003 and served as chief strategy officer and executive vice president. Before joining Broadsign, Dusho’s most recent positions were co-founder of AV Nation, president and founder of Synapse Digital and president of Hoffman Video Systems. He also served in a variety of management and sales positions at MCSI, Intellisys Group, Technical Innovation, Baker Audio and YKK Corporation.

Richer added, “There is still much work that needs to be done for advertisers and agencies to realize the full potential of our medium, but I’m confident the DPAA and its members will continue to rise to the occasion and promote the full benefits of digital place-based advertising.”

About DPAA

Founded in 2006, the Digital Place-based Advertising Association (DPAA) represents leading digital placed-based networks and the advertising community that is actively engaged in planning, buying and evaluating the effectiveness of the medium. On behalf of its members, DPAA seeks to foster ongoing collaboration between agencies and digital place-based advertising networks; provide standards, best practices and industry-wide research; and promote the effectiveness of digital place-based advertising. For more information please visit www.dp-aa.org.