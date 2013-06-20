Broadsign International, LLC Adds New Employees to Sales Department

Digital signage Software as a Service provider expands with hires in America, Europe.

Digital signage software maker, Broadsign International, LLC, has acted on forecasted subscription growth by adding new employees to its international sales team.

In North America, Broadsign has hired Brian Marin as a Sales Director. He joins fellow Sales Director Anthony Davis who has been with the company since February 2012. Brian was previously the Senior Vice President of Business Development at IZ-ON Media and the CEO and co-founder of Retail Entertainment Design. Brian comes to Broadsign with over fifteen years of experience in sales.

In EMEA, Broadsign has recruited Nicolas Ludmer as a Sales Director. He joins fellow Sales Director Maarten Dollevoet who has been with the company for four and a half years. Prior to Broadsign, Nicolas spent five and a half years at Harris Broadcast, most recently as Business Development Manager, Digital out-of-home, and has eleven years of experience in the European sales environment.

“We predicted that 2013 would bring an accelerated increase in sales and made a point to enlarge our team to ensure we capture as many opportunities as possible. As it turns out, we have experienced a 20% growth rate since January which is double that of the industry average,” stated Broadsign’s Vice President of Sales, Skip Beloff. “The main reason for our success is due to the quality of not only our software but our exceptional personnel. Both Brian and Nicolas possess the necessary traits to ensure that our customers’ experience is of the highest caliber in the digital signage industry.”

The announcement follows a mid-year review by Broadsign’s CEO, Brian Dusho, summarizing the company’s new offerings, memberships and activities within the past six months.

About Broadsign

Broadsign International, LLC is the leading global provider of Software as a Service for digital signage networks. Its software allows networks to target out-of-home audiences, place advertising or promotional campaigns, play back scheduled content on each screen and account for campaign performance. Some of the world’s largest and most successful digital signage networks run on Broadsign’s platform. They take advantage of its comprehensive functionality, reliability and virtually unlimited capacity for growing networks without adding personnel. Broadsign is consistently ranked among the top 3 global digital signage software suppliers and received the 2012 Global Growth Leadership Award in the Digital Signage Software market from Frost & Sullivan.

In 2013 Broadsign expanded its portfolio by offering a fully-featured and fully-supported smart player, Broadsign Xpress. The industry-changing hardware device allows network operators to deploy digital signage at a fraction of the cost of PC-based alternatives. For more information about Broadsign, visit https://broadsign.com.