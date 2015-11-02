Broadsign International, LLC and A2aMEDIA Welcome New York Digital Signage Week Participants in Times Square

New 7,200 square foot digital display will target through dayparting.

New York, NY. November 2, 2015. A2aMEDIA, a turnkey solutions provider in the large scale DOOH sector, is using its newest display in Times Square to greet New York Digital Signage Week participants.

Situated on the exterior of the DoubleTree Suites Hotel by Hilton Hotel New York City – Times Square, the A2aMEDIA 7,200 square foot digital display was built by Panasonic and is powered by Broadsign International, LLC’s automated digital signage software. It was installed late October to generate engaging experiences for exceptional brands in a highly visible location.

A2aMEDIA will use dayparting to target the DOOH community attending the DPAA Video Everywhere Summit and DailyDOOH Investor Conference on November 3 and 4, respectively. The venues of both events are one block away from the display site.

The spot will play on the towering display, also featuring high-profile campaigns by brands such as Disney, The Daily Show, Panasonic, UnReal Brands, Doubletree Hotel and Express Pros.

About Broadsign

Broadsign International, LLC is the first global provider of cloud-based digital signage software. Its award-winning, automated approach to content management is mature, reliable and robust, and gives digital out-of-home networks an unlimited capacity for growth without adding personnel. Broadsign’s sophisticated platform and cost-effective line of smart players, Broadsign Xpress and Broadsign Xpress Pro, decrease the cost of network deployment.

Broadsign’s constant growth, extensive customer base and dedication to predicting and responding to industry trends make its digital signage solutions a safe bet for the future of networks with even the most complex of requirements. For more information about Broadsign, visit https://broadsign.com.

About A2aMEDIA

A2aMEDIA is a next-generation media company that designs, installs and operates large-scale outdoor LED displays, transparent digital media facades, interior digital media experiences, and traditional display technologies. We provide premier turnkey solutions to real estate owners and developers to help them monetize their iconic buildings and facilities. As a leader in the large scale DOOH sector, A2aMEDIA is an Ideal Partner for building owners looking to create exceptional media delivery experiences.



Press Contact

Stephanie Gutnik

1-514-399-1184

stephanie.gutnik@broadsign.com