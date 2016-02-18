Broadsign International, LLC and Key Systems Out of Home Software Ltd Announce Integration

Traditional and digital out-of-home platforms unite to present enterprise network operators with a single solution.



Montreal, Canada. February 18, 2016. Global providers of out-of-home software solutions, Broadsign International, LLC and Key Systems Out of Home Software Ltd, have announced the integration of their platforms following the announcement of Primesight’s conversion to Broadsign.

United, the two systems allow network operators to easily manage their digital screens and static signs. Broadsign’s cloud-based software for digital out-of-home is the leading solution of its kind for large-scale network operators. In a similar fashion, Key Systems’ ERP products, Fusion Outdoor Media Manager and Quattro Media Owner, serve some of the world’s biggest OOH media owners, including Primesight, Clear Channel Outdoor in the United States, Continental Outdoor and APN Outdoor.

“Since meeting Broadsign at a FEPE Congress several years ago, we recognized a partnership would bring value to current and future customers,” said Mike Dillon, Managing Director at Key Systems. “A simple and seamless solution can now be experienced by network operators as they maintain traditional and digital inventory.”

Both catering to complementary customer profiles across parallel verticals, Broadsign and Key Systems aspire not only to streamline the tasks of shared clients but also demonstrate the effectiveness and ROI from procuring an integrated system instead of developing it internally.

“The Key Systems and Broadsign client services teams are well-experienced in the media owner and (D)OOH operations environments, presenting a compelling offering when compared to new or aging proprietary systems,” said Burr Smith, CEO at Broadsign.

About Broadsign

Broadsign International, LLC is the first global provider of cloud-based digital signage software. Its award-winning, automated approach to content management is mature, reliable and robust, and gives digital out-of-home networks an unlimited capacity for growth without adding personnel. Broadsign’s sophisticated platform and cost-effective line of smart players, Broadsign Xpress and Broadsign Xpress Pro, decrease the cost of network deployment.

Broadsign’s constant growth, extensive customer base and dedication to predicting and responding to industry trends make its digital signage solutions a safe bet for the future of networks with even the most complex of requirements. For more information about Broadsign, visit https://broadsign.com.

About Key Systems

Originally set up in 1987, Key Systems has been developing and providing software exclusively for the Out of Home industry for over 25 years. Able to manage traditional and digital signage, Key Systems works internationally with leading media owners and agencies. The company has offices in four locations, covering EMEA, North America, South America and Australasia / the Far East.

For more information visit: www.keysystemsww.com

