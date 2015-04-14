Broadsign International, LLC Brings SIGNificance to Digital Signage with Charitable Campaigns

Digital out-of-home networks enable flexible and premium promotion of content to maximize social impact.

Montreal, Canada. April 14, 2015. Broadsign International, LLC, global provider of cloud-based digital signage software, is facilitating customer access to charitable content and adding SIGNificance to the digital signage industry.

Broadsign SIGNificance supports the Montreal-based company’s local community and those accessed through its international footprint by partnering with philanthropic organizations and agencies. Content designed specifically for DOOH media is easily accessed by networks and integrated into their campaign schedules, bringing attention to important causes on the same screens that generate targeted and valuable impressions for paying advertisers.

“It’s common practice for traditional media to allocate space to non-profit and humanitarian organizations through the use of PSAs,” said Skip Beloff, Vice President of Sales at Broadsign. “With the growth of digital out-of-home and its establishment as a respectable medium that truly enhances its surroundings, digital signage brings impactful possibilities to charitable campaigns that aren’t available through other media.”

Broadsign SIGNificance started four years ago, when Beloff would ask digital out-of-home networks to donate airtime to promote Hockey de Rue: Together for the Kids, a local charity supporting the Montréal Canadiens Children’s Foundation and the YM-YWHA. This year, prominent Canadian networks and Broadsign customers such as Cineplex and Groupe Viva are lending their displays to support the cause. A team of Broadsign employees will also contribute by competing in the ball hockey tournament on May 31st.

From a global perspective, partners such as Agency 672 and the PVBLIC Foundation provide networks with timely and quality content, such as the White House-supported and celebrity-endorsed “It’s On Us” campaign.

“At the PVBLIC Foundation we believe that media is the new currency for social impact. Broadsign understands this well and we are extremely happy they have partnered with us to continue to drive social impact globally through the use of media,” said Daniel Wilkins, Executive Director/Media at the PVBLIC Foundation.

Network operators interested in joining Broadsign SIGNificance and international organizations wishing to act as content providers are invited to sign up here.

