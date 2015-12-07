Broadsign International, LLC Delivers Powerful Upgrade with New User Interface

Revamp brings faster workflows, improved visuals and a customizable experience for scaled networks.

Montreal, Canada. December 7, 2015. For the first time since entering the market in 2004, Broadsign International, LLC has reimagined its Broadsign Administrator user interface to deliver a modern and intuitive user experience to global enterprise customers. The upgrade is available at no charge as part of Broadsign’s cloud-based model.

Named this year as the top-ranked digital signage software provider by Frost & Sullivan and DailyDOOH, Broadsign has revitalized its user interface to enhance the power of its automated approach to content management.

Schedulers are now provided with a more visually appealing and user-friendly experience via faster access to workflows, intuitive graphics and increased customization. Such improvements strengthen Broadsign’s key benefit of helping scaled DOOH media publishers attain operational efficiency.

Viewing enhancements include a map for easy location-based targeting and calendar for simple planning of complex schedules. A new loop share feature further eliminates micromanagement by providing networks the flexibility of automatically allowing different types of content to receive their necessary airtime based on rules set by the scheduler.

Broadsign’s integration with camera-based audience measurement company, Quividi, has also been deepened with the addition of more detailed audience analytics to proof of performance reports.

“We spent a significant amount of time analyzing how our customers were using our platform and determining what could be revised to bring them increased functionality and efficiency in a fresh and simple way,” said Bryan Mongeau, Vice President of Technology at Broadsign. “This upgrade elegantly accomplishes our goals.”

Broadsign customers can experience the new user interface immediately by upgrading to Version 11 of Broadsign Administrator. Those interested in obtaining a demo of the platform can arrange to meet with a Broadsign representative at the upcoming Integrated Systems Europe and Digital Signage Expo events.

About Broadsign

Broadsign International, LLC is the first global provider of cloud-based digital signage software. Its award-winning, automated approach to content management is mature, reliable and robust, and gives digital out-of-home networks an unlimited capacity for growth without adding personnel. Broadsign’s sophisticated platform and cost-effective line of smart players, Broadsign Xpress and Broadsign Xpress Pro, decrease the cost of network deployment.

Broadsign’s constant growth, extensive customer base and dedication to predicting and responding to industry trends make its digital signage solutions a safe bet for the future of networks with even the most complex of requirements. For more information about Broadsign, visit https://broadsign.com.

Press Contact

Stephanie Gutnik

1-514-399-1184

stephanie.gutnik@broadsign.com