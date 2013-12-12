Blog | December 12, 2013

The Broadsign Executive Forum

There are many ways to bring about the exchange of information and ideas, ranging from one-on-one meetings to large events like Broadsign’s Annual Client Summit. While the former focuses on the specific needs of participants, the latter attracts people with various perspectives from a variety of domains.
The Broadsign Executive Forum was created as a way to marry the best aspects of both sides of the spectrum, whereby each Forum is tailored to a select group of influential players in a specific vertical. Attendees are introduced in an intimate setting, learn from industry experts and partake in engaging dialogue.

#broadsigning during a day filled with education and networking – BEF: Healthcare

The first Broadsign Executive Forum was held in Hamburg, Germany and concentrated on the healthcare vertical. Broadsign picked an elite group of six European point-of-care network operators and delivered a full day of education and networking. The agenda also included a guest speaker, Larry Newman, Chief Operating Officer of the innovative and successful American healthcare network, Health Media Network. After his presentation, Larry was available for several hours of pre-arranged individual sessions with participating networks.
