There are many ways to bring about the exchange of information and ideas, ranging from one-on-one meetings to large events like Broadsign’s Annual Client Summit. While the former focuses on the specific needs of participants, the latter attracts people with various perspectives from a variety of domains.

The Broadsign Executive Forum was created as a way to marry the best aspects of both sides of the spectrum, whereby each Forum is tailored to a select group of influential players in a specific vertical. Attendees are introduced in an intimate setting, learn from industry experts and partake in engaging dialogue.



The first Broadsign Executive Forum was held in Hamburg, Germany and concentrated on the healthcare vertical. Broadsign picked an elite group of six European point-of-care network operators and delivered a full day of education and networking. The agenda also included a guest speaker, Larry Newman, Chief Operating Officer of the innovative and successful American healthcare network, Health Media Network. After his presentation, Larry was available for several hours of pre-arranged individual sessions with participating networks.

