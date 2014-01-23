Broadsign International, LLC Expands Executive Team

Digital signage solutions provider hires COO and VP Finance to best serve its increasing customer list and aggregated networks.

MONTREAL, CANADA. Jan. 23, 2014. The leading provider of cloud-based digital signage software and Android media players, Broadsign International, LLC, is expanding its already strong executive team to prepare for the future, with the additions of a Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Finance. In 2013, the company experienced record growth by doubling its sales and increasing its overall subscriptions by a third, nearing 60,000 active player subscriptions.

Assuming the position of Chief Operating Officer is Jean Beaudry. Joining Broadsign with extensive experience in all aspects of software development, Jean has held leadership positions at Microsoft, Avid/Softimage and Autodesk, and will now be managing Broadsign’s daily operations.

“I am thrilled to be entering Broadsign during this period of ample growth,” said Jean. “As I help strengthen the company’s operations, Brian (Dusho) will be able to focus on strategic growth opportunities that will catapult Broadsign to new heights in the near future.”

The role of Broadsign’s Vice President of Finance has been allocated to Bruno Dumais. Possessing over 20 years of experience in financial, forecast and strategic planning, Bruno is responsible for overseeing Broadsign’s global financial activities.

This announcement follows a year-end review by Broadsign’s CEO, Brian Dusho. Noteworthy elements of the summary include mentions of Broadsign’s upgraded software platform, Broadsign X, and its Android-based smart player, Broadsign Xpress, of which 4,500 units have been sold to date. Broadsign’s title as the “number one digital signage software vendor” was also awarded by DailyDOOH for the third year in a row.

“The past year was marked by many memorable milestones for Broadsign,” said Dusho. “I am excited to dive into a promising new year of growth and innovation with the support of a phenomenal team and fantastic customers.”

About Broadsign

Broadsign International, LLC is the first global provider of Software as a Service for digital signage networks. Its software platform was designed exclusively as a management system for media companies operating digital out-of-home and digital place-based media networks, giving them an unlimited capacity for growth without adding personnel. After ten years in the industry, Broadsign’s latest incarnation, Broadsign X, has become a mature and reliable fit for all digital signage software needs and its Android-based smart player, Broadsign Xpress, has decreased the cost of deploying digital signage compared to PC-based hardware alternatives.

Broadsign’s constant growth, extensive network and dedication to predicting and responding to industry trends make its digital signage solutions a safe bet for the future of networks with even the most complex of requirements. For more information about Broadsign, visit https://broadsign.com.