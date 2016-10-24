Broadsign International, LLC Hires Vice President, Programmatic Sales Operations

Vince Banks will apply years of programmatic experience to digital out-of-home.

Montreal, Canada. October 24, 2016. Broadsign International, LLC, provider of the most widely used digital out-of-home content management system, has hired Vince Banks as Vice President, Programmatic Sales Operations.

Broadsign’s automated and cloud-based CMS has long delivered efficiencies to the scheduling and traffic departments of the world’s largest DOOH media owners. Banks joins the team as the ad tech company’s efforts extend to the automation of media transactions, which will benefit the sales departments of DOOH publishers as well as media buyers at brands and agencies.

“Having spent over seven years bringing programmatic to new verticals, geographic markets and media, I am excited to apply my knowledge to the DOOH industry,” said Banks. “Broadsign is a clear leader in the space and I am confident the company will make the programmatic process simple and effective for all players.”

Banks has previously worked for innovative programmatic organizations such as Sonobi, Kiosked, Major League Gaming and International Data Group (IDG).

“Attaining Broadsign’s vision of a world where screens drive consumer satisfaction and commercial success is facilitated by equipping the industry with automated workflows and accurate data,” said Burr Smith, Chairman, President and CEO at Broadsign. “Vince will assist in making this a reality for our customers and partners, and we are happy to have him on board.”

About Broadsign

Broadsign International, LLC provides a software platform used by the world’s largest and most prestigious digital signage and digital out-of-home media owners to efficiently and reliably operate their networks. Powering over 120,000 displays in venues such as airports, shopping malls, health clinics and cinemas, Broadsign’s automated, scalable and secure workflow includes the Broadsign Core CMS for content playback and proof of performance.

