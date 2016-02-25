Broadsign Invests Further in its Sales Team for International Growth

Skip Beloff and Maarten Dollevoet promoted to Senior Vice President and Vice President, EMEA, respectively.

Montreal, Canada. February 25, 2016. The top-ranked digital signage software platform provider, Broadsign International, LLC, continues to invest in its Sales team to best maintain its leading position in the industry while managing a quickly growing customer base.

Skip Beloff, Broadsign’s Vice President, Sales for the past six years, has been named Senior Vice President and will be responsible for the sustainment and acquisition of key accounts. He will also guide the team dedicated to Broadsign’s coveted relationships, focusing largely on North and South America.

“Broadsign’s major accounts contribute greatly to our high standard of innovation and brand equity,” said Burr Smith, Chairman, President and CEO at Broadsign. “Skip’s skill set, professionalism and strength in relationship building will be key in expanding the organization’s horizons and enhancing one of our main values: incredible customer service.”

Simultaneously, Maarten Dollevoet, Broadsign’s Regional Sales Director, EMEA, has been promoted to Vice President, EMEA.



“Maarten has spent seven years establishing and advancing Broadsign’s presence in the EMEA region,” said Jean Beaudry, COO at Broadsign. “He has a deep understanding of the DOOH industry along with the unique requirements of EMEA market players and will be crucial to Broadsign’s practice of thinking globally while acting locally.”

Beloff, Smith, Dollevoet and Beaudry will all be present at the upcoming Digital Signage Expo. Meetings held at the Broadsign booth can be arranged in advance here.

