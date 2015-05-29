Broadsign International, LLC Powers Flix Media Corporation in South America

The cinema network of 542 screens in 69 locations is adding an additional 800 displays in 2015.

Sao Paulo, Brazil. May 29, 2015. Global digital signage software and solutions provider, Broadsign International, LLC, is powering the launch of Flix Media Corporation in Central and South America. The advertising network is owned by Cinemark Holdings, Inc., a leader in North and South American movie theaters.

As of December 2014, 542 screens across 69 locations had been converted to Broadsign’s platform. In 2015, the network is installing an additional 800 screens in movie theaters and retail spaces.

DLP projectors are used for theater screens, while LCD and LED displays facilitate signage and 9 to 16 panel videowalls in external areas. The Broadsign Xpress smart player completes Flix Media’s digital signage solution, powerful enough to complement projection and flat panel requirements.

“Flix Media looked to Broadsign for software support in launching our digital advertising network due to its working preshow solution with other leaders in the cinema vertical and its proven track record in the digital signage space,” said Adriana Cacace, General Manager at Flix Media. “Moreover, Broadsign’s rule-based approach to the booking and maintenance of campaigns saves significant time for Flix Media compared to the traditional playlist method.”

“We first launched the solution in Brazil to optimize our operations in important cities like Sao Paulo, in which we have a huge market share of 65%, climbing to 80% with the inclusion of other Brazilian regions,” added Cacace.

The 61 million customers who visit Flix Media cinemas each year are exposed to preshow programming 15 minutes prior to each scheduled show time. Content consists of entertainment such as behind the scenes footage, trivia, event promotion and advertising that is relevant to the audience of each movie type.

“Flix Media’s selection of Broadsign software and media player offerings is a testament to the features and flexibility of our platform in the cinema vertical,” said Skip Beloff, Vice President of Sales at Broadsign. “We are fully dedicated to helping Flix Media improve the preshow experience and expand its presence across South America.”

About Broadsign

Broadsign International, LLC is the first global provider of cloud-based digital signage software. Its award-winning, automated approach to content management is mature, reliable and robust, and gives digital out-of-home networks an unlimited capacity for growth without adding personnel. Broadsign’s sophisticated platform and cost-effective line of smart players, Broadsign Xpress and Broadsign Xpress Pro, decrease the cost of network deployment.

Broadsign’s constant growth, extensive customer base and dedication to predicting and responding to industry trends make its digital signage solutions a safe bet for the future of networks with even the most complex of requirements. For more information about Broadsign, visit https://broadsign.com.

About Flix Media

Flix Media is the leading company in Cinema Advertising in the Latin America region. Part of Cinemark International Group, Flix works in partnership with the largest exhibitors in each country, with a network of 1,650 screens in Brazil, Argentina and 11 other countries.

