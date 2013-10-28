Broadsign’s First Annual Client Summit

Broadsign hosted its First Annual Client Summit prior to Digital Signage Expo in February 2013. Situated in Las Vegas’ trendy ARIA resort, the event was an exclusive full-day affair attended by Broadsign clients, prospective customers and media contacts. Networking sessions throughout the day gave all noted groups the chance to mingle and “talk business”.The Summit was dedicated to Broadsign’s 10 year anniversary, the company’s rebranding and a special announcement.Upon preparing for the day with breakfast and Broadsign swag, attendees listened to forward-thinking presentations by Broadsign management. The afternoon consisted of speeches by representatives of three strategic partners (CNN, LocaModa and DS-IQ), the introduction of Broadsign’s mascot, Screenie, and finally the reveal of Broadsign Xpress, the Android-based smart player heralding Broadsign’s entrance into the digital signage hardware market.Broadsign’s Client Summit was such a success that a sold-out European Client Summit was held in London, England prior to June 2013’s FESPA and European Sign Expo trade shows.