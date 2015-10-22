Spotlight on Digital Out-of-Home in France

With around 50,000 professional digital-out-of-home displays installed in France, the country’s DOOH market is the third largest in Europe. Following the UK and Germany in growth and innovation, DOOH has its own unique dynamics in France and this was once again made evident at Viscom Paris.



There isn’t really a show in France dedicated solely to digital signage, but the Digital Village at Viscom Paris does a good job of representing our industry among a sea of printers. This is largely due to the heavy involvement of the Club du Digital Media, which hosted coaching sessions, conferences and networking events throughout the show.

Broadsign has been partaking in the Digital Village for three years now and conversations with attendees have only increased in terms of DOOH awareness and education. There is more interest in supporting new projects and making substantial investments in the medium. DOOH networks want to scale their screens, a fast emerging trend taking the industry in a new and exciting direction.

As projects become bigger and the market grows, it is important to remain a step ahead and anticipate what the future holds. With an interest in operating large networks, the new challenge will be to encourage automated workflows that assist in scaled management along with new means of usage, such as interactivity and mobile engagement.

A point of pride for us are our clients and their projects. With industry-pioneering customers such as JCDecaux consistently showcasing innovative and impressive campaigns, we are sure that the French market is set to fully embrace the medium and grow with us.