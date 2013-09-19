Dusho on DiSi

If you’re a content producer, chances are you have been faced with the increasingly difficult challenge of comparing the requirements of an advertisement with the features of software solutions. Without a standard means in place to do this, campaigns can end up being too advanced for deployed software or not use the platform to its full potential.

The Digital Place-based Advertising Association is taking action to create an escalating standards scale (the DiSi Standard) of digital place-based platform capabilities that will alleviate the distress experienced when producing dynamic content for cross-network campaigns and allow content producers to maximize the potential effectiveness of digital signage advertisements.

A survey of DPAA members, as well as network and technology providers beyond the organization is being used to help define the DiSi Standard.