Location, Location, Location: Geotargeting in DOOH



Relevancy is the crux of marketing and advertising. Informing or reminding consumers of a product or service at the exact moment they need it is key to providing value and increasing sales. With relevancy at the forefront of consumers’ minds and automation at our fingertips, digital out-of-home (DOOH) campaigns have no excuse not to resonate with their intended audience.

Enter geotargeting.

What is it?

Geotargeting is targeting based on geographical location. Accomplished through geofencing technology, the process works by creating a layer of intelligence that enables action to be taken based on a set geographical area. This area is established by creating a virtual fence through various technologies, such as a geofence-enabled digital signage content management platform.



Why is it useful?

According to this xAd report, geotargeting through geofencing has become one of the most popular location-targeting techniques and is used in 55% of location-based advertising campaigns. This is for good reason.

Geotargeting possesses the ability to reach the ideal audience at the optimal moment with the perfect message. This amplifies the message’s relevancy, which in turn can increase sales and customer loyalty by providing value where and when it matters. Moreover, with a touch of creativity, engagement with the campaign can be heightened, which increases the message’s influence and recall. To the advertiser, geotargeted campaigns add depth to analytics and audience data measurement.

How does it relate to digital out-of-home?

Targeting the stationary existence of DOOH displays is a popular and memorable practice. Everyone knows the Cannes Lion-winning British Airways “Look Up” campaign, which captured attention through the innovative use of an immobile digital billboard and a GPS-tracked moving plane.

But what if the scenario was switched around and it was the screen that moved instead? As displays have become more common in taxis and busses, the opportunity emerges to use geofencing by tracking the moving screens’ GPS locations and having them respond to geofenced points of interest. As displays acquire the capacity to move, content playing on the travelling screens must remain relevant to their viewers as the surrounding environments change.

Geotargeting moving digital displays is particularly effective at playing timely content related to specific points of interests. For example, a geofence can be setup around a downtown cafe. When a taxi with a geotargeted screen enters the geofenced area, the screen will play an ad campaign for the cafe, potentially persuading the rider to visit the cafe upon reaching his or her destination.

The ultimate aim of geotargeting is to provide viewers with situation-specific messages that are desirable and personalized. When implemented strategically, geotargeting is a perfect complement to DOOH.

