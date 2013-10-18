Get With the Program(matic Ad Buying)

Despite their viewership and other in-demand features such as interactivity, engagement and attribution, digital place-based networks just can’t seem to get a break with media buyers. Though budgets may be allocated to the medium by cross-platform planners, buyers work in silos restricted to channels such as TV and digital. Digital place-based media could fall into any of these categories, but is often neglected and falls through the cracks instead.

Programmatic media buying provides networks and buyers with a solution delivering scale, ease and profitability, and has been readying itself to bring volume, cross-network planning and automatic campaign execution. The platform also delivers a standard campaign performance report, instead of a confusing collection of raw, self-reported data.

As a few key providers rise to the top as de facto standards, companies such as Broadsign will work with programmatic buying platforms to present an even more seamless solution to the market. Does this mean that instead of falling into the cracks, digital place-based might fall into place with its own top-tier category?