The Go-To Digital Signage Events

Thinking about attending some digital signage events but wondering which ones are a must? Our team evaluates almost 50 events per year, so to help you choose which ones to attend, we’ve gone through the who, what, where, when and why of each of our favourites. Hope to see you there!



Consumer Electronics Show (CES)

Who: Anyone interested in the business behind consumer electronics

What: The Consumer Electronics Show showcases the most exciting innovations in consumer technology – and has been since 1967!

Where: Las Vegas

When: January

Why: Though not specifically a digital signage event, CES is a great place to discover what’s new in the tech world. While you can explore the latest in players and screens, you will also come across new technologies that will play their part in shaping the future of digital signage.

Integrated Systems Europe (ISE)

Who: AV and systems integration professionals

What: Integrated Systems Europe is the largest AV and system integration show in the world, featuring thousands of new product launches every year.

Where: Amsterdam

When: February

Why: ISE is an exciting platform for digital signage software and hardware manufacturers to show off their latest products. On the flip side, if you are looking to integrate with new software or hardware providers, exhibitors are ready to answer your questions and guide you through their solutions, giving you an accurate snapshot of the solutions available.

Digital Signage Expo (DSE)

Who: All professionals who are part of the digital signage and interactive technology industries

What: The Digital Signage Expo features the best and brightest innovations in digital signage.

Where: Las Vegas

When: March

Why: DSE is a staple for the digital signage world – and the ideal place to finally put a face to the people you have been emailing for months! With over 200 exhibitors, many of which are debuting their newest products, and a ton of interesting speakers and seminars, it is the go-to event for all things digital signage.

London Digital Signage Week

Who: Anyone who has anything to do with the digital signage industry

What: The London Digital Signage Week highlights the latest trends in digital signage for retail, employee communications, smart cities and digital-out-of-home.

Where: London

When: May

Why: With summits, conferences, workshops and more, each hosted by the biggest names in digital signage, this week is jam-packed with useful information on the best and brightest trends in digital signage.

OAAA\Geopath National Convention and Expo

Who: All those involved in out-of-home advertising

What: The OAAA\Geopath National Convention and Expo dives into how out-of-home advertising is evolving.

Where: United States (different cities every year)

When: May

Why: The OAAA\Geopath National Convention and Expo showcases the growing potential for out-of-home to thrive in today’s media landscape. Coming home from this conference, you will be armed with proof of OOH’s power to impress audiences and elevate brands, data which can be leveraged to grow your revenue.

The FEPE Congress

Who: Global out-of-home decision makers

What: The FEPE Congress brings together the most prominent voices in out-of-home to share their viewpoints on the current and future state of the industry.

Where: Europe (different cities every year)

When: June

Why: With a packed speaker schedule, FEPE is an ideal event to get caught up on the latest trends in DOOH. And not only do you get to network with clients and digital signage colleagues, you get to do so in the fanciest of digital signage parties!

Cannes Lions

Who: All those part of the advertising world

What: Cannes Lions is a diverse community of marketing, entertainment, design and tech professionals that comes together to learn, network and celebrate.

Where: Cannes

When: June

Why: Cannes Lions is the ideal place for digital signage professionals to mingle directly with advertisers from across the globe. Be sure not to miss the outdoor awards to see the year’s most creative and innovating out-of-home campaigns. This is the perfect time to generate new leads by launching a conversation on why out-of-home as an integral part of the marketing mix.

New York Digital Signage Week

Who: North Americans in the digital signage industry

What: As their sister event across the pond, the New York Digital Signage Week showcases the latest trends in digital signage for retail, employee communications, smart cities and digital-out of-home.

Where: New York

When: November

Why: The New York Digital Signage Week boasts a range of events, including summits, labs and showcases, all geared towards the practical opportunities for digital signage. It is a great place for networking and to pick the brains of fellow digital signage experts.