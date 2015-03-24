The Harvey Media Matrix

The Harvey Media Matrix (named after Tim Harvey, JCDecaux UK’s Director of Digital Strategy, grades campaigns on a two-dimensional spectrum. One dimension designates the approach to presentation, while the other specifies the method of audience engagement.

When the dimensions are weaved together, the matrix illustrates the possibilities of conventional signage in the top row versus those of digital signage in the bottom two. A campaign’s price will increase as it is categorized further to the bottom-right, which is seen as fair and square by advertisers looking to achieve positive impressions and ROI from their out-of-home campaigns.