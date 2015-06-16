Identity Shred Expands Shredding Kiosk Network Using Broadsign International

Broadsign digital signage software will power kiosks in 200 university locations.

Waynesville, North Carolina. June 16, 2015. Identity Shred, LLC, a shredding kiosk network operator in university mailrooms, has announced its conversion to and expansion via Broadsign International, LLC’s automated digital signage software.

Identity Shred is the first and only networked shredding kiosk of its kind, complete with a 22″ HD LCD touch screen. This enables students to conveniently and effectively protect themselves from identity theft using NSA-rated crosscut shredding, and advertisers to reach targeted viewers through static pictures, videos and interactive campaigns.

“Our first kiosks used a free open-source service to run ads but the players lacked the features necessary to deliver an interactive user experience,” said Michael Stewart, Chief Financial Officer at Identity Shred. “Upon discovering Broadsign at Digital Signage Expo, we learned its features, functionality and value would assist us with our advertising requirements. The transition turned expansion toward 200 locations has been incredibly smooth.”

Identity Shred is partnered with Ricoh USA to place kiosks in university mailrooms, lobbies and food courts. Selected areas have the highest student foot traffic and a 99% guarantee that viewers are in the 18-24 year demographic. Once all 200 locations are deployed, potential audience size will be 25 million, with new sets of viewers entering every 6-12 months. Kiosks are also placed in hospital, retail and bank locations.

Kiosks are free to install and use thanks to Identity Shred’s ad-based model. Typical ads last 15 seconds and the entire loop does not exceed 15 minutes. As consumers within Identity Shred’s targeted audience watch less network and cable television, and make increasing use of Internet ad blockers, Identity Shred provides a guaranteed viewership to advertisers. Customers include Men’s Health, Ricoh USA and a variety of universities.

One of the first participants in Broadsign SIGNificance, Identity Shred also runs charitable campaigns created by the PVBLIC Foundation, including “Life Without Water is Awkward” and the White House’s “It’s On Us” initiative to stop sexual assault on college campuses.

“Identity Shred facilitates a mutually beneficial relationship between viewers and advertisers,” said Skip Beloff, Vice President of Sales at Broadsign. “Not only do kiosks provide useful services to their users, the messaging and advertising provided at the same time are relevant to and welcomed by viewers. Such is the magic of digital place based done right – and Broadsign is happy to deliver the features and support that enable a rewarding experience by operators and users.”

About Broadsign

Broadsign International, LLC is the first global provider of cloud-based digital signage software. Its award-winning, automated approach to content management is mature, reliable and robust, and gives digital out-of-home networks an unlimited capacity for growth without adding personnel. Broadsign’s sophisticated platform and cost-effective line of smart players, Broadsign Xpress and Broadsign Xpress Pro, decrease the cost of network deployment.

Broadsign’s constant growth, extensive customer base and dedication to predicting and responding to industry trends make its digital signage solutions a safe bet for the future of networks with even the most complex of requirements. For more information about Broadsign, visit https://broadsign.com.

About Identity Shred

Identity Shred is a privately held company, providing a unique kiosk service to help protect against identity theft, while offering users an interactive advertising experience. Identity Shred adds tremendous ROI value to advertisers by providing access to high foot traffic areas inside the high density, captive, 18-25 year old university market.

