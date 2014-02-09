Spotted at ISE 2014: broadsign-powered Screens

Integrated Systems Europe 2014 took Amsterdam by storm as its 900 exhibitors occupied all 12 halls of the RAI. Participants were eager to demonstrate their offerings to the professional AV and electronic systems space; among them, Broadsign, in its debut as an independent exhibitor.

Situated in the digital signage-dedicated Hall 8, Broadsign rolled out its signature red carpet to feature an interactive totem provided by Grandi Stazioni and a gas pump replica from Shell. The video wall came courtesy of Philips, who had their own impressive booth at ISE, larger in size than 2013 to reflect its 35% increase in growth in the EMEA region.



After a stroll through Hall 8 it would be hard to miss the positive vibes emitted from the stand of The Music Marketeers. Based in the Netherlands, the company specializes in tailor-made background music that stimulates a consumer’s shopping experience and was happy to do the same for ISE passersby. A Burger King menu board was on display to showcase the Broadsign-powered channel of video clips and promotions. Active screens in the Dutch quick serve restaurants also play social media feeds and football (soccer) games in real time.



A venture into Hall 1 brought dramatic displays as top-tier screen manufacturers such as Samsung and NEC wowed attendees with giant screens, video walls, 4K resolution and booths designed to reproduce the consumer experience in verticals such as retail and cinema. Broadsign digital signage software was used in the NEC booth for attractions such as its movie theater (note the row of screens playing film trailers through a single Broadsign Player) and totems equipped with the Vukunet platform.

Christian Schultz of Neo Germany helped coordinate the NEC arrangements and was pleased to point out the skateboard touch sensor and surrounding screens powered by the Android-based smart player, Broadsign Xpress. A similar example involved two rows of five vertical 21” x 9” displays each placed back-to-back and running on one Broadsign Player. A camera scanned interested viewers for gender and advertisements were changed from male to female snowboarding equipment accordingly.

Was your booth running Broadsign? Send us a picture on Facebook or Twitter!