Mediaperformances chooses Broadsign for french retail network

INITIAL ROLLOUT INCLUDES 200 TOTEMS IN 150 CARREFOUR HYPERMARKETS.

Paris, France. January 5, 2017. The in-store advertising leader in France, Mediaperformances SA, has announced its selection of Broadsign International, LLC’s digital out-of-home software to power its ShopperCast retail network.

The completed initial deployment consists of 200 55” LED totems in 150 Carrefour hypermarkets across France. Situated in store entranceways, displays are visible to consumers right as they enter. One-third of content features store information such as opening hours and special offers, while the remaining two-thirds is dedicated to brand advertising.

Advertisers include the likes of Danone, Nestle, Unilever, Mondelez and Coca-Cola, who take advantage of Mediaperformances’ total shopper audience, especially knowing that 68% of purchase decisions are made in-store. To date, measured campaigns have shown up to a 15% increase in sales.

“Broadsign is the only CMS suited to ad-based networks,” said ShopperCast’s Product Manager, Kevin Beaulieu. “We tried other solutions but they all had shortcomings when it came to handling specific aspects of our business. As the data behind our solution is built in the software, Broadsign is helping us design and manage our network in the most efficient and flexible way.”

“We are very excited to begin the ShopperCast adventure with a partner such as Broadsign,” said Remy Gerin, Chairman at Mediaperformances. “Multiple screens are a reality for shoppers and for retail, and we consider the store entrance as the ‘prime place’. ShopperCast naturally fits with an environment made of increasingly connected stores and shoppers.”

“It is an honour to partner with Mediaperformances in providing a robust DOOH advertising solution to Carrefour, a significant and highly regarded French retailer,” said Maarten Dollevoet, Vice President, Global Sales at Broadsign. “The aesthetics and functionality of the deployment are truly exceptional.”

To learn more about Broadsign’s offerings in the French region and in the retail vertical, book a meeting with a representative at Retail’s BIG Show or Integrated Systems Europe, and apply for a free 60-day trial.

about broadsign

Broadsign is the leading digital out-of-home (DOOH) marketing platform that enables brands, agencies and DOOH media publishers to buy, sell, and deliver DOOH campaigns efficiently, reliably and securely. Lighting up airports, shopping malls, health clinics, street corners and more, the Broadsign platform powers screens at the heart of people’s lives and delivers more than 11 billion ads and 30 billion impressions per month.

The Broadsign marketing platform includes Broadsign Control for content distribution, playback and proof of performance, Broadsign Direct for sales inventory availability and proposal generation, and Broadsign Reach, a customized SSP for programmatic DOOH transactions.

about mediaperformances

Founded in 1985, Médiaperformances is France’s market leader for shopper media. As a subsidiary of Shopper Marketing & Cies, Médiaperformances targets brands and media agencies, with a range of solutions designed to influence the consumer’s shopping behaviour. Partner of retailers such as Carrefour, Auchan, Leclerc, Intermarché, Monoprix, Cora and U, Médiaperfomances’ customers are major FMCG companies such as Danone, Nestlé, Unilever, Mondelez and Coca-Cola.