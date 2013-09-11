Out of Print and into Digital

Print is a massive industry. It consists of offerings as small as signs that appear on public restroom doors to objects as big as the trucks used for the installation and maintenance of billboards. It even includes street furniture, 3D props (like the world’s biggest sandbox) and print that is applied to the exteriors of cars.

Based on figures released by the OAAA, out-of-home is a booming industry as well. In 2012, advertising revenue increased over 4% compared to the previous year, accounting for $6.7 billion and highlighting OOH’s positive revenue growth for 12 consecutive quarters.

Digital out-of-home is no longer a trendy new niche tucked into an extremely broad industry and is instead acknowledged and taken seriously by suppliers and advertisers. In fact, market studies are indicating that the digital component is a primary reason for the OOH industry’s steady and rapid growth with many experts thinking it is only a matter of time before more OOH advertising assets convert to digital.

Once educated, conventional sign-makers simply need three pieces to put together a digital signage network: a software platform, a player and a screen. Without going into detail, there are various digital signage software offerings and thanks to Android, players like Broadsign Xpress are becoming more affordable. Finally, screens have also dropped in price, so take your pick.

The writing’s on the wall – or more appropriately, the digital screen. The transition from static to digital signage is in full swing, yet a complete conversion will not be taking place just yet. For now, both divisions are able to exist and thrive within the same space.