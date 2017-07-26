Selecting the Perfect Digital Signage Location

We’ve heard it time and time again: location, location, location. While this mantra was coined by real-estate tycoons, selecting a great location is one of the most important pieces of a successful digital signage strategy. No matter how interesting, creative or captivating your content is, it only works if someone is there to see it.

What makes a great digital signage location?

Before you set off to find the El Dorado of screen locations, first, stop and consider your network’s goals. What exactly do you want to accomplish? Is your network designed to maximize ad revenue? Is it meant to entertain and inform? Who is your target audience?

While a location might be perfect for one digital signage network, it might be completely wrong for another. Keeping your goals in mind while shaping your location strategy will help you focus on screens that are a smart fit for your network.

Reach the Right Audience

An ideal screen location is one that provides a good amount of exposure to your target audience, both in terms of quantity and quality. Look for high-traffic areas to maximize reach but be sure to consider the intended audience. Is the location in line with your desired demographics?

To define the audience, building/land owners usually have audience metrics based on their clientele. Research companies such as Geopath also offer further insight by collecting data from mobile phones and cars to precisely determine the audience of a given location.

Once you have more details about the audience you will have better insight as to whether they will be interested in viewing your network’s content. For example, an ad-based network whose advertisers are interested in reaching women might select a screen in the YWCA.

At the Right Time

Even the most creative, most exciting campaign won’t succeed if no one is there to see it. When selecting a location, ask yourself if people will actually stop near the screen and if so, how long will they be there?

To determine this, inquire about the average time people spend in the area. This is known as dwell time and it can have a large impact on the success of your network.

For example, an area might have high foot-traffic yet if everyone is rushing by they will likely not have time to view your screen, as would be the case in a subway station at rush-hour. On the flip side, too much dwell time is possible. A purely ad-based network will have less success in areas with long dwell time, such as an airport boarding gate, as viewers may get bored of seeing ad after ad after ad.

To find an area that has the right dwell time for your network, consider the type of content you will be displaying. Information and entertainment based networks benefit from a longer dwell time whereas an ad-based network can succeed with a dwell time as little as 30 seconds.

A Few Considerations for Installation

Once you select a general location for your screen, is it time to decide exactly where it will be installed. Be sure to ask these questions before settling on a location.

Viewability and Usability Where is the screen most useful for the intended audience? Is the location within a viewer’s natural eyesight – not too high or too low? Will lighting, both natural and artificial, affect the viewability of the screen? Must the screen be located near anything else in the area – entrances, emergency exits, product shelves…?

Cabling and Connectivity Where is the nearest power source? Can the media player be installed right behind the screen? If not, how will the media player be wired to the screen? Is there internet connectivity available in the area? Will it be provided by cable or through WiFi?

Security and Regulations Does the venue have any rules and regulations for digital signage? Can the weight of the screens be supported by the venue’s structure? Has the local government placed any limitations on digital signage? Will screens and media players be safe from tampering and other attacks? Does any additional support need to be installed in case of emergencies – tornados, earthquakes…?

Do you have your eye on a digital signage location?

While selecting a location for your digital signage may not be the quickest process, it is a step that will have a huge impact on the success of your network. Taking these tips into consideration will help make sure that each location is the best fit for your goals.

To learn how to build a successful digital signage network from start to finish, read our eBook.

