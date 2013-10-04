Smart Content, Killer Apps

The digital signage space is currently evolving from a realm of many fragmented software platforms to one where only a few remain, resulting in the creation of specific industry standards. As a result, developers residing in (and out of) the DOOH space will be able to build products on top of platforms and sell them to a mass market created from newfound standardization. Innovation based on applications focused on smart content as opposed to the platform is something that we at Broadsign like to call the digital signage apps-plosion.

At the most basic level, smart content is aired in the right place, at the right time, for the right reasons. Smart loops contain content that is updated and aired (or not) based on external conditions affecting the player’s environment. Apps can be used for a variety of purposes, from customization of content based on weather, location and demographics to interactivity via touch, speech or even mobile.