The Digital Place-based Arms Race

Though the digital place-based industry has made much progress over the past few years, digital place-based is still a small sector lacking critical mass and challenging for advertisers and agencies to plan and purchase. In order for the space to overcome an identity crisis resulting from its categorization by media buyers as out-of-home, digital place-based networks need to prove that they offer more in that content can comprise audio, visual and moving components and is relevant in terms of time, location and targeting – traits that many forms of traditional media lack.

To do this, the digital place-based space must secure allies in the form of advertisers, agencies and real-time bidding platforms. In addition, the industry must properly prepare for battle by continuing to educate its members, allies and enemies so that it may portray its true identity and present a cohesive message to media buyers. It also needs to deliver solid research, measurements and analytics to prove that the medium is effective. Last but not least, the digital place-based realm should exploit the reality that while conventional means of communication (such as print and TV) are no longer able to reach a vast audience, digital place-based can and must exploit its ability to scale. Hopefully, as scale brings larger buys, media planning and purchasing will place the odds in the industry’s favor.