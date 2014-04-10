To Be or Not T-OBIE: The Top Ten 2014 OBIE Award Campaigns

The 72nd OBIE Awards Gala was held on the closing night of the TAB/OAAA OOH Media Conference and Marketing Expo at Orlando’s Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel. A jazzy sort of atmosphere shimmied its way from the pre-show cocktail through the ceremony to the after-show celebration, complete with water fountains, flowing wine and chocolate fondue.

Many impressive finalists were featured this year, though ten in particular are not “to be” missed by those unable to attend. In no particular order, a list of the Top Ten 2014 OBIE Award campaigns:

Leo Burnett, Toronto and IKEA: There’s a Page for That

Mullen and Zappos: Zappos Baggage Claim Game

DDB and Clorox: Bleach it Away

BVK and ProHealth Care: Health Care Made Better

Sukle Advertising and Design and Denver Water: High Efficiency Toilets

Juniper Park and PepsiCo (Tropicana): Orange Sunshine

Zulu Alpha Kilo and Courage Canada: Courage Canada Campaign

Media Connection BPN/Mayo DraftFCB and University of Engineering and Technology – UTEC: Potable Water

Blue Man Group: Busstopulum

Monster Media and General Mills: Betty Crocker