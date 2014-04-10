The 72nd OBIE Awards Gala was held on the closing night of the TAB/OAAA OOH Media Conference and Marketing Expo at Orlando’s Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel. A jazzy sort of atmosphere shimmied its way from the pre-show cocktail through the ceremony to the after-show celebration, complete with water fountains, flowing wine and chocolate fondue.
Many impressive finalists were featured this year, though ten in particular are not “to be” missed by those unable to attend. In no particular order, a list of the Top Ten 2014 OBIE Award campaigns:
April 10, 2014|
To Be or Not T-OBIE: The Top Ten 2014 OBIE Award Campaigns
The 72nd OBIE Awards Gala was held on the closing night of the TAB/OAAA OOH Media Conference and Marketing Expo at Orlando’s Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel. A jazzy sort of atmosphere shimmied its way from the pre-show cocktail through the ceremony to the after-show celebration, complete with water fountains, flowing wine and chocolate fondue.