Why Has Digital Signage Software Provider Broadsign International, LLC Joined OAAA?

MONTREAL, CANADA (PRWEB) May 16, 2013

Broadsign International, LLC, provider of digital signage software and services, has joined the ranks of the Outdoor Advertising Association of America (OAAA), a trade organization that represents over 800 member companies and more than 90 percent of the country’s OOH advertising revenue.

Out-of-home (OOH) advertising revenue rose 4.2 percent in 2012 compared to the previous year, accounting for $6.7 billion, based on figures released by OAAA. The increase in revenue highlights the industry’s positive revenue growth for 12 consecutive quarters.

“Out-of-home continues to perform well year after year and it remains one of the fastest growing advertising media,” said OAAA President & CEO Nancy Fletcher in the OAAA member newsletter. OAAA’s revenue estimates include billboard, street furniture, transit and alternative advertising, as well as digital platforms for advertising spending.

Market studies indicate that the digital component is a primary reason for the OOH industry’s steady and rapid growth. Many experts think that it is only a matter of time before more OOH advertising assets convert to digital.

“As digital increasingly drives the success of many OAAA member companies, we feel that we can greatly benefit from the research, tools and networking opportunities within the organization,” said Brian Dusho, Broadsign’s CEO. “Since our platform already powers some of the world’s largest and most successful digital outdoor networks, we will be happy to share our vast expertise with the community,” he added.

Broadsign has been providing software-as-a-service for digital signage networks for 10 years and now powers the largest connected aggregate of digital out-of-home screens. The company recently released its latest software platform, Broadsign X, which offers further enriched functionality, simplified workflows and greater network automation. This year also brought the introduction of the Broadsign Xpress player, a low-cost Android-based device that is an efficient tool for static signage vendors looking to venture into digital.

Broadsign will be exhibiting at the upcoming OAAA/TAB National Convention & Trade Show in Los Angeles at the J.W. Marriott at L.A. LIVE. Convention registrants can sign up for a meeting with a Broadsign representative at the event by clicking here.

About Broadsign

Broadsign International LLC is the leading global provider of software-as-a-service for digital signage networks. Its software allows networks to target out-of-home audiences, place advertising or promotional campaigns, play back scheduled content on each screen and account for campaign performance. Some of the world’s largest and most successful digital signage networks run on Broadsign’s platform. They take advantage of its comprehensive functionality, reliability and virtually unlimited capacity for growing networks without adding personnel. Broadsign is consistently ranked among the top 3 global digital signage software suppliers and received the 2012 Global Growth Leadership Award in the Digital Signage Software market from Frost & Sullivan.

In 2013 Broadsign expanded its portfolio by offering a fully-featured and fully-supported smart player, Broadsign Xpress. The industry-changing hardware device allows network operators to deploy digital signage at a fraction of the cost of PC-based alternatives. For more information about Broadsign, visit https://broadsign.com.

