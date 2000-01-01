Broadsign Platform Overview
ALOOH Mexico City

Connect with media owners and agencies from around the world at Broadsign's networking event

Tuesday, April 16th at 5:30 PM CST

La Única

Anatole France 98, Polanco, Polanco III Secc, Miguel Hidalgo

11550 Ciudad de México, Mexico

Hosted by:

Jose Delgado

Sales Director Latin America

Natalia Rojas

Head of Account Management

Guillermo García Maruny

Director of Business Development, Programmatic Media

Amalia Quintanilla Medina

Sales Development Representative

Joe Cotugno

Sr. Vice President of International Operations