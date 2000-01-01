Tuesday, April 16th at 5:30 PM CST
ALOOH Mexico City
Connect with media owners and agencies from around the world at Broadsign's networking event
La Única
Anatole France 98, Polanco, Polanco III Secc, Miguel Hidalgo
11550 Ciudad de México, Mexico
Hosted by:
Jose Delgado
Sales Director Latin America
Natalia Rojas
Head of Account Management
Guillermo García Maruny
Director of Business Development, Programmatic Media
Amalia Quintanilla Medina
Sales Development Representative
Joe Cotugno
Sr. Vice President of International Operations