Broadsign Platform Overview
Campaign PlanningAudience Campaigns & Ad ServingContent & Network ManagementStatic CampaignsProgrammatic Supply-Side PlatformLocal Signage Messaging
Our Plans
Launch a Programmatic DOOH Campaign
Inventory PackagesDSP PartnersBroadsign Ads
DOOHXCase Studies
Customer SpotlightsEBooks and WebinarsUpcoming EventsBlogDOOHX
Broadsign PlatformContent & Network ManagementBroadsign ControlGuaranteed CampaignsBroadsign DirectStatic CampaignsBroadsign AyudaProgrammatic CampaignsBroadsign ReachLocal Signage MessagingBroadsign PublishBroadsign Ads
English

WOO South Africa

Connect with OOH experts from around the world at Broadsign's networking event

Monday, Mar 11, 2024

8:30 PM (following the WOO Welcome Reception)

The Athletic Club & Social

35 Buitengracht St, CBD, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa

Join us for an intimate evening of cocktails and conversations at WOO South Africa. The event will be a great opportunity to network with industry peers and participate in conversations on all the exciting things happening in the world of OOH.

Hosted by

Frank Vallenga

Frank Vallenga

VP SaaS Sales, Broadsign

Savvas Tombouloglou

Savvas Tombouloglou

Account Director EMEA, Broadsign

Alexis Coulibaly

Alexis Coulibaly

Programmatic Team LEAD EMEA, Broadsign

Miguel Castañón

Miguel Castañón

Sales Director EMEA

Thanks for registering!

We look forward to seeing you in Cape Town.

Be sure to add the event to your calendar to stay up-to-date: