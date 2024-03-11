Monday, Mar 11, 2024
8:30 PM (following the WOO Welcome Reception)
WOO South Africa
The Athletic Club & Social
35 Buitengracht St, CBD, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Join us for an intimate evening of cocktails and conversations at WOO South Africa. The event will be a great opportunity to network with industry peers and participate in conversations on all the exciting things happening in the world of OOH.
Frank Vallenga
VP SaaS Sales, Broadsign
Savvas Tombouloglou
Account Director EMEA, Broadsign
Alexis Coulibaly
Programmatic Team LEAD EMEA, Broadsign
Miguel Castañón
Sales Director EMEA
Thanks for registering!
We look forward to seeing you in Cape Town.
Be sure to add the event to your calendar to stay up-to-date: