Reach People on Their Way to WorkWay HomeWay to ShopCommuteWay to a VacationWay to the Shelf

Billboards

Advertise on Global DOOH Inventory.
Programmatically.

Tap into the full potential of out-of-home with access to a global network of digital screens across high-impact venue types. Discover the placements that align with your campaign goals, and leverage the precision and scale of programmatic targeting to reach audiences at the right time and place.

Trusted by global agencies and brands

Powered by the world's largest OOH publishers

Discover powerful ad placements.

Reach people with unmissable scale.

Grocery Stores

Billboards

Urban Panels

Airports

Malls

Transit

Ready to plan your next DOOH campaign?

Connect with our team to start building a high-impact media plan to reach your campaign goals.

Campaigns launched with Broadsign

How Visit Arizona drove a 30% increase in arrivals with programmatic DOOH

Objective

To increase travel to Arizona by building top-of-mind awareness among target audiences and driving measurable arrivals from key markets.

Strategy

The campaign utilized data-driven programmatic DOOH to reach travelers in high-impact environments, reinforced by mobile retargeting to drive conversion.

Results

The campaign achieved a 30% increase in arrivals to Arizona—surpassing the national average of 23%—and maintained a mobile ad viewability rate of over 90%.
How Decathlon drove a 46% increase in footfall with programmatic DOOH

Objective

To increase physical store visits across the Netherlands by leveraging high-impact DOOH ads to capture the attention of in-market consumers.

Strategy

The campaign leveraged programmatic DOOH to activate 218 digital screens near store locations, systematically varying media pressure to identify the optimal frequency for driving store footfall.

Results

The campaign delivered a 46% overall lift in store footfall, with high media pressure markets like Amsterdam achieving a 59% increase in visits.
How Silbö Telecom's DOOH campaign drove a +263% lift in consideration with transit ads

Objective

Strengthen Silbö Telecom's connection with football fans before Euro 2024 by promoting its sponsorship and unlimited data offer, driving greater awareness, perception, and consideration

Strategy

Leverage programmatic DOOH to target high-traffic transit venues across major Spanish cities, maximizing visibility, repeated exposure, and reinforcing its key message

Results

263% uplift in consideration, with 43% of ad recallers considering signing up for Silbö Telecom's services
How Holt Renfrew drove 400,000 store visits and a +500% lift in intent with its programmatic DOOH campaign

Objective

Boost consideration and drive consumers to its department stores in major Canadian cities

Strategy

DOOH ads were displayed on screens around closing competitors' stores, including venue types like billboards, bus shelters, and office buildings

Results

The campaign drove 400,000 total store visits
How Samsonite's pDOOH campaign boosted brand KPIs by extending the reach of video ads

Objective

Boost brand awareness and consideration for its high-quality luggage

Strategy

Targeted digitally-savvy consumers by extending ad messaging from online media channels to DOOH screens

Results

53% lift in purchase consideration among ad-recallers
Desjardins Insurance drives significant brand uplift and consideration with DOOH

Objective

Increase brand awareness and consideration for the brand's insurance offerings

Strategy

Ads were activated in venues with the highest concentration of the desired audience

Results

86% lift intent to take action post-ad-exposure
GlobalTV sees a 10x lift in viewing intent with pDOOH campaign

Objective

Increase awareness and viewing consideration for two new TV shows in Canada

Strategy

The campaign targeted audiences aged 25-54, streamers, and cable viewers

Results

233% and 253% lift in intent to take action after seeing the ads for each TV show
HP uses DOOH to drive a +27% lift in purchase consideration for its new printer in South Africa

Objective

Boost brand awareness of the Smart Tank Printers

Strategy

Targeted parents aged 25-54 in strategic locations with video and non-video DOOH ads with promotional offer

Results

27% lift in purchase consideration among ad-recallers
IG Wealth Management boosts brand funnel metrics with programmatic DOOH

Objective

Boost brand awareness and consideration for the brand's financial services across Canada

Strategy

Ads targeted demographic segments like business professionals, high-income individuals, and those between the ages of 35-65

Results

47% of audiences exposed to the DOOH ads felt encouraged to contact an IG Wealth Management advisor
How Samsung's programmatic campaign went big in Texas

Objective

Increase brand awareness, consideration, and purchase intention for the Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone in Texas

Strategy

The campaign targeted specific audience segments and leveraged mobile data signals

Results

1.75x lift in in-store visitations
Programmatic DOOH drives a +153% uplift in purchase consideration for Veet Expert in the French market

Objective

Boost brand awareness for its new hair depilatory product in the French market

Strategy

Ads were displayed in high-traffic retail and shopping mall locations to reach women under the age of 50

Results

153% in purchase intent for Veet products among ad recallers
Programmatic DOOH drives a 105% lift in positive brand image for Jotex home interiors

Objective

Boost brand awareness for its homeware products

Strategy

Targeted women demographics aged 25-55 with DOOH ads alongside other digital channels

Results

105% lift in positive brand image among ad recallers
H&M Portugal's campaign boosted brand image, ad recall and purchase consideration with pDOOH

Objective

Increase brand awareness and sales for its summer fashion clothing line across Portuguese markets

Strategy

Ads ran across venue types like malls, subways, and train stations, targeting an audience of women aged 15-44 years old

Results

81% lift in positive brand image, with significant ad recall among the brand's target audience
Boehringer Ingelheim saw a +254% lift in positive brand image with its pDOOH campaign

Objective

Increase awareness and sales for Frontpro's new pet antiparasitic product

Strategy

Ads were placed on outdoor screens and in shopping malls near pet stores, featuring QR codes that encouraged audience interaction with the content

Results

254% lift in positive brand image, where ad recallers said the campaign gave them a positive impression of the brand
Programmatic DOOH boosted Consumer Preference by +217% for The Canadian Real Estate Association

Objective

Drive awareness and positive brand perception for REALTOR.ca

Strategy

The OOH ads targeted home buyers and sellers within key Canadian real estate markets

Results

175% lift in intent to take action post-ad-exposure, like visiting the REALTOR website or social media, or requesting more information
Programmatic DOOH drives +119% lift in brand image for AB InBev's Mike's Hard Iced Tea

Objective

Increase brand awareness and beverage sales for its ready-to-serve Mike's Hard Tea product

Strategy

Ads were placed in proximity to LCBO liquor stores, promoting the brand's limited-time offer

Results

119% lift in positive brand image
Sea-Doo's first programmatic DOOH campaign increased purchase consideration by 144%

Objective

Strengthen brand recognition, purchase consideration, and share of voice in the brand's primary market of Florida

Strategy

Ads targeted audiences of personal watercraft and pontoon enthusiasts along with fishing enthusiasts

Results

144% lift in purchase consideration
