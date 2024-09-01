Advertise on Digital Billboards. Programmatically.
Billboards are the quintessential out-of-home (OOH) media, offering unmissable scale and high-impact visibility. They dominate the landscape along major highways and key urban thoroughfares, making them essential for brands seeking massive reach and consistent brand presence among both drivers and commuters.
When
Billboards are most effective when the goal is to drive mass awareness and achieve frequent exposure across a broad geographic area.
Mass visibility
Reach a substantial audience; billboards in urban areas reach over 70% of the population at least once per week.
High recall
Commuters, who spend significant time driving, notice billboards as part of their daily travel, reinforcing brand messaging through consistent exposure.
Timely influence
Capture the attention of audiences when they're on the move, crucial since 58% of drivers make purchasing decisions while in their cars.
Broad demographic reach
Highly effective across all age groups, including Millennials and Gen Z, who spend more time out-of-home.
How
Utilize data-driven targeting and flexible scheduling to deliver relevant, context-specific messages that prompt immediate action.
Proximity and relevance
Target billboards near specific Points of Interest (POIs), such as retail locations, restaurants, or stadiums, to drive immediate foot traffic.
Time-specific messaging (Dayparting)
Schedule ads to run during specific times, such as promoting coffee during morning rush hour or dining options in the evening, enhancing message relevance.
Contextual alignment
Utilize lifestyle targeting by placing ads near locations such as gyms or organic supermarkets to speak directly to an aligned, engaged audience.
Event-based campaigns
Target locations around major concerts, sports games, or conferences to reach large, highly engaged audiences already in a mindset to spend.
Why
Billboards offer strategic advantages that make them a cornerstone of any large-scale media plan, delivering a measurable impact and a competitive edge.
Competitive conquesting
Influence consumer decision-making by placing billboards near competitors’ locations, which can prompt 56% of exposed people to consider switching brands.
Seasonal capitalization
Tailor placements to seasonal traffic and consumer behaviour, such as advertising vacation spots in summer or holiday shopping in November.
Targeted reach by income
Effectively reach high-income consumers; 42% of those with household incomes above $75,000 are heavily exposed to OOH ads.
Brand association
Advertising around major events can lead to higher engagement and stronger brand associations, with 70% of event attendees more likely to notice and recall the ads.
FAQs
How much does it cost to advertise on a billboard?
The cost of advertising is highly variable and depends on several factors, including location (high-traffic areas vs. suburbs), format (digital vs. static), and duration. Programmatic DOOH (pDOOH) offers budget flexibility, allowing you to bid on impressions and optimize your spend based on audience traffic data.
What kind of reporting and insights can I expect?
You can expect detailed reporting on campaign delivery, including impressions served, specific billboard locations used, and time of day. Advanced pDOOH reporting offers audience insights, including estimated reach and frequency, often utilizing data from providers like Geopath.
Do you support Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO) for this vertical?
Yes, digital billboards are ideal for DCO. You can use real-time triggers, such as time of day, weather, traffic, or nearby sales promotions, to automatically update your creative, making your ad highly relevant to the commuter's immediate context.
Can these campaigns run internationally?
Yes, digital billboard inventory is available globally in major cities and transportation corridors, allowing you to coordinate and scale your campaign across multiple international markets through a single platform.
What makes billboards different from other DOOH placements?
Billboards offer the largest canvas and broadest reach of any DOOH format, primarily targeting vehicle and heavy foot traffic on major roads and urban centers. They are unmatched for achieving mass awareness and serving as a geographically precise point-of-sales driver.
