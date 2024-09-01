Advertise on Digital Billboards. Programmatically.

The cost of advertising is highly variable and depends on several factors, including location (high-traffic areas vs. suburbs), format (digital vs. static), and duration. Programmatic DOOH (pDOOH) offers budget flexibility, allowing you to bid on impressions and optimize your spend based on audience traffic data.

How much does it cost to advertise on a billboard?

You can expect detailed reporting on campaign delivery, including impressions served, specific billboard locations used, and time of day. Advanced pDOOH reporting offers audience insights, including estimated reach and frequency, often utilizing data from providers like Geopath.

What kind of reporting and insights can I expect?

Yes, digital billboards are ideal for DCO. You can use real-time triggers, such as time of day, weather, traffic, or nearby sales promotions, to automatically update your creative, making your ad highly relevant to the commuter's immediate context.

Do you support Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO) for this vertical?

Yes, digital billboard inventory is available globally in major cities and transportation corridors, allowing you to coordinate and scale your campaign across multiple international markets through a single platform.

What makes billboards different from other DOOH placements?

Billboards offer the largest canvas and broadest reach of any DOOH format, primarily targeting vehicle and heavy foot traffic on major roads and urban centers. They are unmatched for achieving mass awareness and serving as a geographically precise point-of-sales driver.