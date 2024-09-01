Advertise on Grocery Store Screens. Programmatically.
Reach shoppers when it counts: in store, in the aisle, and ready to buy. Grocery digital signage puts your brand in front of a high-intent audience in one of the most frequently visited retail environments, turning attention into action.
Access global grocery inventory.
Reach people at the Point of DecisionShelfAisles
Activate purchase behaviour at the shelf with contextually relevant messaging that drives immediate, measurable results.
When
Run grocery ads when you need to convert consideration into purchase and activate real-world decisions in real time.
Boost in-store conversion
Reach shoppers at the most influential moment: when they’re ready to buy. Grocery placements help reinforce brand preference or prompt trying something new, turning consideration into action right at the point of decision.
Support product launches
Introduce new products or SKUs directly at the point of sale to encourage discovery and trial. It’s a powerful tactic for CPG brands looking to grow share in competitive categories.
Increase basket size
Encourage impulse purchases or add-ons by promoting adjacent products as shoppers move through the store. These timely prompts help drive incremental sales at scale.
Extend omnichannel campaigns into the real world
Grocery digital signage reinforces messaging from channels like CTV, mobile, social, and display, bringing your campaign into the physical retail space where decisions are made. It helps turn online exposure into offline action by reconnecting with consumers just before they buy.
How
Execute highly relevant and contextual campaigns by leveraging real-time data and location-specific creative.
Deliver context-aware creative
Use dynamic creative optimization (DCO) to adapt your messaging in real time based on location, weather, time of day, or store-level signals. Whether it’s promoting cold desserts on hot days or highlighting dinner solutions in the evening, contextually relevant creative drives stronger in-store action.
Target by store zone or product category
Place ads near specific aisles, departments, or checkout areas to align with the shopper mindset. Proximity to the product being promoted increases relevance and drives stronger results.
Test and iterate mid-campaign
Programmatic DOOH gives you the flexibility to optimize while campaigns are live. Swap out creative, adjust spend, or shift targeting to double down on what’s working.
Reinforce omnichannel messaging at the point of sale
Grocery screens bring your digital campaigns into the real world, reaching consumers after they’ve seen your brand on channels like CTV, mobile, or social. It’s a powerful way to retarget high-value audiences with consistent messaging just moments before they make a purchase.
Why
Turn in-store attention into measurable outcomes with one of the highest-performing retail media environments.
Capture high-intent attention where it matters most
Grocery stores are one of the most frequently visited retail destinations. Shoppers are present, focused, and actively making decisions, creating an ideal moment for your brand to connect. Since 80% of purchase decisions happen in-store, reaching consumers just before they buy is your most powerful lever for driving sales.
Drive measurable business outcomes
In-store advertising pairs high-impact visuals with data-driven delivery to influence consumer behaviour at the moment of intent. Attribution studies can quantify lift in foot traffic, basket size, and in-store sales, helping you clearly understand the impact of your campaign.
Influence purchase at the final moment
Your message appears at the most critical point in the shopper journey: right before the decision is made. With 63% of consumers more likely to purchase after seeing a timely ad, grocery placements bridge upper-funnel awareness with bottom-funnel action, increasing campaign efficiency and driving real-world impact.
Tap into scalable, flexible retail media
Whether you're activating a short-term promotion or an always-on brand strategy, grocery signage offers both precision and scale. It’s a valuable addition to a media plan looking to deliver performance at the point of sale.
FAQs
What kind of audiences can I reach with grocery digital signage?
You’ll reach high-intent shoppers in an active buying mindset, often making multiple store visits per week. Campaigns can target specific regions or store locations, or reach audiences based on demographics, behavioural data, or product affinity.
How do I measure the performance of a grocery digital signage campaign?
Campaigns run through OutMoove DSP include metrics like estimated impressions, frequency, and audience reach. For deeper insights, you can layer in attribution studies to track lift in foot traffic, in-store sales, and digital engagement through QR codes or mobile retargeting.
What creative tactics work best on grocery screens?
Clear, concise, and action-oriented creative performs best in this environment. Use bold visuals, frictionless CTAs, and dynamic creatives that adapt to triggers like weather, time of day, or store-level inventory.
Can I target specific areas or departments within a grocery store?
Yes. Ads can be placed near specific aisles (e.g., snacks, beverages, checkout) to align messaging with shopper behaviour and product relevance, increasing the likelihood of conversion.
Can I run short-term or always-on campaigns?
Both work well in the grocery environment. Run short, high-impact campaigns for seasonal launches or new products, or maintain a consistent in-store presence that evolves throughout the day using dayparting or DCO.
How can in-store grocery advertising support my omnichannel campaign?
By activating grocery screens, you can retarget high-value audiences who’ve seen your brand on channels like CTV, mobile, or social, and influence decisions when it matters most. Grocery digital signage adds a high-intent, real-world layer to your omnichannel strategy, turning upper-funnel exposure into measurable outcomes at the point of purchase.
