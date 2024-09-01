Advertise on Grocery Store Screens. Programmatically.

Grocery digital signage reinforces messaging from channels like CTV, mobile, social, and display, bringing your campaign into the physical retail space where decisions are made. It helps turn online exposure into offline action by reconnecting with consumers just before they buy.

Encourage impulse purchases or add-ons by promoting adjacent products as shoppers move through the store. These timely prompts help drive incremental sales at scale.

Introduce new products or SKUs directly at the point of sale to encourage discovery and trial. It’s a powerful tactic for CPG brands looking to grow share in competitive categories.

Reach shoppers at the most influential moment: when they’re ready to buy. Grocery placements help reinforce brand preference or prompt trying something new, turning consideration into action right at the point of decision.

Run grocery ads when you need to convert consideration into purchase and activate real-world decisions in real time.

Grocery screens bring your digital campaigns into the real world, reaching consumers after they’ve seen your brand on channels like CTV, mobile, or social. It’s a powerful way to retarget high-value audiences with consistent messaging just moments before they make a purchase.

Programmatic DOOH gives you the flexibility to optimize while campaigns are live. Swap out creative, adjust spend, or shift targeting to double down on what’s working.

Place ads near specific aisles, departments, or checkout areas to align with the shopper mindset. Proximity to the product being promoted increases relevance and drives stronger results.

Use dynamic creative optimization (DCO) to adapt your messaging in real time based on location, weather, time of day, or store-level signals. Whether it’s promoting cold desserts on hot days or highlighting dinner solutions in the evening, contextually relevant creative drives stronger in-store action.

Why

Turn in-store attention into measurable outcomes with one of the highest-performing retail media environments.

Capture high-intent attention where it matters most Grocery stores are one of the most frequently visited retail destinations. Shoppers are present, focused, and actively making decisions, creating an ideal moment for your brand to connect. Since 80% of purchase decisions happen in-store, reaching consumers just before they buy is your most powerful lever for driving sales.

Drive measurable business outcomes In-store advertising pairs high-impact visuals with data-driven delivery to influence consumer behaviour at the moment of intent. Attribution studies can quantify lift in foot traffic, basket size, and in-store sales, helping you clearly understand the impact of your campaign.

Influence purchase at the final moment Your message appears at the most critical point in the shopper journey: right before the decision is made. With 63% of consumers more likely to purchase after seeing a timely ad, grocery placements bridge upper-funnel awareness with bottom-funnel action, increasing campaign efficiency and driving real-world impact.