Broadsign Platform Overview
Campaign PlanningAudience Campaigns & Ad ServingContent & Network ManagementStatic CampaignsProgrammatic Supply-Side PlatformLocal Signage Messaging
Our PlansSell 10% more campaigns
Launch a Programmatic DOOH Campaign
OutMoove DSPDSP PartnersInventory Catalog
Measurement & AttributionCase Studies
Launch an In-Store Advertising Network
Retail Media: In-Store Report 2025Scaling In-Store Signage NetworksUnlocking New Retail RevenueMonetizing Contextual Retail Media
Retail BlogUpcoming Events
Customer SpotlightsEBooks and WebinarsUpcoming EventsBlog
Broadsign PlatformContent & Network ManagementBroadsign ControlGuaranteed CampaignsBroadsign DirectStatic CampaignsBroadsign AyudaProgrammatic CampaignsBroadsign ReachLocal Signage MessagingBroadsign Publish
English
Media BuyersInventory CatalogUrban Panels

Advertise on Urban Panels. Programmatically.

Urban panels, often seen as street furniture at bus stops or kiosks, are a powerful Out-of-Home (OOH) media format. They matter for advertisers because they offer high-impact, eye-level visibility in high-traffic urban environments, reaching consumers with extended dwell time.

Trusted by global agencies and brands

Powered by the world's largest OOH publishers

Access the best global urban panel inventory.

Reach People on Their Way to WorkWay to ShopCommuteWay Home

Engage affluent, high-intent travelers with immersive, contextually relevant messaging that drives premium brand perception and measurable action.

Orange Barrel MediaFlorida, USA
Public ArtWashington, USA
Link NYCNew York, USA
SmartifyCalifornia, USA
AstralMontreal, Canada
ScreenverseCalifornia, USA
ScreenverseCalifornia, USA
ScreenverseCalifornia, USA
ScreenverseMaryland, USA

When

Use urban panels when you need to drive immediate action or reinforce messaging along a consumer's daily path.

Extended visibility

Placed at transit stops and waiting areas, panels capture audiences with an average dwell time of 5-10 minutes—significantly longer than traditional roadside ads.

High recall

Street furniture ads have a 47% ad recall rate, making them highly effective for driving brand awareness and consideration.

Proximity to purchase

They are ideal for influencing consumers who are already "on the go" and making purchasing decisions near stores or restaurants.

Captive audience

70% of public transit users regularly notice urban panel ads, ensuring frequent message exposure for daily commuters.

How

Leverage programmatic technology to deliver highly relevant and interactive messages based on location, time, and audience context.

Neighbourhood-level targeting

Tailor creative to hyper-local audiences, such as luxury brands targeting affluent urban areas or mass-market brands in bustling neighbourhoods.

Dynamic timeliness

Promote breakfast or coffee offers during the morning rush and dinner or entertainment options during the evening commute by adapting messaging to the time of day.

Interactive engagement

Use QR codes or Augmented Reality (AR) to transform passive viewing into an active experience, driving viewers to special promotions or digital content.

Retail proximity & POI targeting

Place ads near shopping districts to drive foot traffic, or near parks and theatres to engage tourists and residents at key Points of Interest (POI).

Why

Urban panels provide a unique strategic advantage by connecting brands with a valuable, mobile, and receptive audience in key urban centers.

Target young, affluent demographics

Panels primarily reach pedestrians and transit users who are generally younger (62% under 45), more affluent, and urban-based—key demographics like Millennials and Gen Z.

Local relevance and impact

Localized campaigns that feel relevant to the immediate community are more effective, with 55% of viewers being more likely to notice such ads.

Competitive edge

Place panels near competitors to sway consumers' decisions just before a purchase, offering an alternative choice or unique value proposition.

Multi-modal reinforcement

Synchronize the same message across bus stops and subway entrances to reinforce messaging as commuters travel, significantly enhancing message recall.

When

Use urban panels when you need to drive immediate action or reinforce messaging along a consumer's daily path.

Extended visibility

Placed at transit stops and waiting areas, panels capture audiences with an average dwell time of 5-10 minutes—significantly longer than traditional roadside ads.

High recall

Street furniture ads have a 47% ad recall rate, making them highly effective for driving brand awareness and consideration.

Proximity to purchase

They are ideal for influencing consumers who are already "on the go" and making purchasing decisions near stores or restaurants.

Captive audience

70% of public transit users regularly notice urban panel ads, ensuring frequent message exposure for daily commuters.

How

Leverage programmatic technology to deliver highly relevant and interactive messages based on location, time, and audience context.

Neighbourhood-level targeting

Tailor creative to hyper-local audiences, such as luxury brands targeting affluent urban areas or mass-market brands in bustling neighbourhoods.

Dynamic timeliness

Promote breakfast or coffee offers during the morning rush and dinner or entertainment options during the evening commute by adapting messaging to the time of day.

Interactive engagement

Use QR codes or Augmented Reality (AR) to transform passive viewing into an active experience, driving viewers to special promotions or digital content.

Retail proximity & POI targeting

Place ads near shopping districts to drive foot traffic, or near parks and theatres to engage tourists and residents at key Points of Interest (POI).

Why

Urban panels provide a unique strategic advantage by connecting brands with a valuable, mobile, and receptive audience in key urban centers.

Target young, affluent demographics

Panels primarily reach pedestrians and transit users who are generally younger (62% under 45), more affluent, and urban-based—key demographics like Millennials and Gen Z.

Local relevance and impact

Localized campaigns that feel relevant to the immediate community are more effective, with 55% of viewers being more likely to notice such ads.

Competitive edge

Place panels near competitors to sway consumers' decisions just before a purchase, offering an alternative choice or unique value proposition.

Multi-modal reinforcement

Synchronize the same message across bus stops and subway entrances to reinforce messaging as commuters travel, significantly enhancing message recall.

Broadsign SSP Inventory

Explore our global DOOH inventory

Want to see more?

Explore our complete global inventory.

FAQs

What kind of audiences can I reach with urban panels?

Urban panels primarily target pedestrians and transit users. This audience is generally younger, more affluent, and lives in urban centers. They are highly valuable as a captive audience with high ad recall, especially commuters who travel the same routes daily.

How can I target specific neighbourhoods or routes with urban panels?

You can use neighbourhood-level targeting to place ads in specific areas that align with your brand's audience, such as placing a fitness ad near gyms and parks. You can also target commuter corridors (bus stops, subway entrances) to reach people following specific transit routes.

Can I run short-term or always-on campaigns in urban panels?

Yes. The flexibility of digital allows for both. You can run always-on campaigns for general awareness, or use short-term, time-sensitive messaging (Dynamic timeliness) to promote immediate offers, such as lunch specials or event-specific deals.

What ad formats work best on urban panels?

Formats that encourage mobile interaction perform best. This includes ads featuring QR codes, augmented reality (AR) links, or clear calls-to-action for social media engagement, turning a passive view into an active lead.

What kind of reporting and insights can I expect from urban panel campaigns?

You can track engagement metrics, such as foot traffic driven to a nearby store (Retail Proximity) or the use of QR codes/social media handles. These methods offer actionable data on localized impact and consumer behaviour.

Are urban panel campaigns available in multiple cities or countries?

Yes, urban panels are a common form of street furniture globally. Programmatic platforms allow media buyers to access and launch campaigns efficiently across a wide network of inventory in multiple markets, providing scalable reach for national or international brands.

Ready to plan your next DOOH campaign?

Connect with our team to start building a high-impact media plan to reach your campaign goals.

Discover powerful ad placements.

Reach people with unmissable scale.

Airports

Learn More

Grocery Stores

Learn More

Transit

Learn More

Malls

Learn More

Billboards

Learn More