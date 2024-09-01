Urban panels primarily target pedestrians and transit users. This audience is generally younger, more affluent, and lives in urban centers. They are highly valuable as a captive audience with high ad recall, especially commuters who travel the same routes daily.

What kind of audiences can I reach with urban panels?

You can use neighbourhood-level targeting to place ads in specific areas that align with your brand's audience, such as placing a fitness ad near gyms and parks. You can also target commuter corridors (bus stops, subway entrances) to reach people following specific transit routes.

How can I target specific neighbourhoods or routes with urban panels?

Yes. The flexibility of digital allows for both. You can run always-on campaigns for general awareness, or use short-term, time-sensitive messaging (Dynamic timeliness) to promote immediate offers, such as lunch specials or event-specific deals.

Can I run short-term or always-on campaigns in urban panels?

Formats that encourage mobile interaction perform best. This includes ads featuring QR codes, augmented reality (AR) links, or clear calls-to-action for social media engagement, turning a passive view into an active lead.

What ad formats work best on urban panels?

What kind of reporting and insights can I expect from urban panel campaigns?

You can track engagement metrics, such as foot traffic driven to a nearby store (Retail Proximity) or the use of QR codes/social media handles. These methods offer actionable data on localized impact and consumer behaviour.