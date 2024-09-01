Broadsign Platform Overview
Campaign PlanningAudience Campaigns & Ad ServingContent & Network ManagementStatic CampaignsProgrammatic Supply-Side PlatformLocal Signage Messaging
Our PlansSell 10% more campaigns
Launch a Programmatic DOOH Campaign
OutMoove DSPDSP PartnersInventory Catalog
Measurement & AttributionCase Studies
Launch an In-Store Advertising Network
Retail Media: In-Store Report 2025Scaling In-Store Signage NetworksUnlocking New Retail RevenueMonetizing Contextual Retail Media
Retail BlogUpcoming Events
Customer SpotlightsEBooks and WebinarsUpcoming EventsBlog
Broadsign PlatformContent & Network ManagementBroadsign Controlnav.directDocumentationMainnav.directDocumentationSubStatic CampaignsBroadsign AyudaProgrammatic CampaignsBroadsign ReachLocal Signage MessagingBroadsign Publish
English

Activate high-impact programmatic DOOH campaigns

Access the world’s largest network of premium, verified digital out-of-home displays through Place Exchange by Broadsign. Seamlessly activate high-impact inventory within any preferred DSP to target and measure campaigns with the same precision as other digital channels.

Expand global reach with the Place Exchange SSP

Access a global network of 1.8 million screens across 400+ publishers to reach consumers where they live, work, and shop. Activate across environments, from transit hubs to retail centers, to ensure high-impact brand presence at every stage of the customer journey.

Explore the Global Media Kit

Access a detailed breakdown of premium inventory by venue type, featuring verified screen counts and impression metrics across a global footprint.

Leverage the full power of programmatic DOOH

All programmatic deal types

All programmatic deal types

Execute across any buy type, from Programmatic Guaranteed (PG) to flexible PMP and Open Auction deals.

Advanced data targeting

Advanced data targeting

Leverage first- and third-party data to reach audiences with granular precision across geographies and venues.

Dynamic creative execution

Dynamic creative execution

Tailor messaging with real-time triggers and dynamic possibilities to maximize relevanceacross any DSP.

Global scale at your fingertips

Global scale at your fingertips

Access the largest aggregation of premium DOOH—over 1.8M screens—instantly available for activation.

Total campaign flexibility

Total campaign flexibility

Launch, pause, and update creativesin real-time to optimize targeting and pacing on the fly.

Full-funnel measurement

Full-funnel measurement

Power deterministic measurement of anyoutcome, from brand awareness and foot traffic to offline purchases.

Full media transparency

Full media transparency

Transact with confidence through direct supply paths that eliminate unnecessary intermediaries. Access complete log-level data for total visibility into every impression and dollar spent.

Unified omnichannel execution

Unified omnichannel execution

Integrate DOOH into the broader media mix with cross-channel retargeting, reporting, and attribution.

Activate campaigns in your preferred DSP

Seamlessly integrate programmatic DOOH into omnichannel or DOOH-native DSPs and access global scale through a single, unified point of activation.

Campaigns powered by Place Exchange

Spotlight on great campaigns

How Crumbl and the Kardashians used Programmatic OOH for greater social reach

Objective

Crumbl looked to make a splash promoting their upcoming collaboration with the Kardashian-Jenner Family.

Strategy

Programmatically deliver ads on prominently positioned DOOH spectaculars and street furniture in iconic and highly trafficked areas of New York City and Los Angeles, and capture images of the placements for increased buzz.

Results

2.7 million additional “added value” impressions across Instagram, TikTok, and X

Spotlight on great campaigns

How San Diego Tourism increased visitation with Programmatic OOH

Objective

San Diego Tourism wanted to drive awareness and visits among young professionals in major metropolitan areas such as New York, Chicago, and Denver.

Strategy

Reach adults 25+ in target markets using a variety of premium DOOH formats.

Results

49.8% net lift in visitation to the San Diego area

Spotlight on great campaigns

How Place Exchange engaged with target consumers to deliver 43 million impressions for Mejuri

Objective

Mejuri tapped Place Exchange to run a programmatic OOH campaign aimed at increasing jewelry sales and driving brand awareness in one of their largest markets, New York City, during the holiday season.

Strategy

Target New York consumers on their daily commutes across street level displays in highly-populated locations within a 5 mile radius of Mejuri retailers

Results

Programmatically delivered 43.8 million impressions to Mejuri’s target audience.

Spotlight on great campaigns

How Chumba Casino leveraged Programmatic OOH for a 3.7% increase in brand awareness

Objective

VGW’s Chumba Casino looked to drive awareness of their brand to A21+ audiences.

Strategy

Programmatically deliver ads on a mix of prominently positioned outdoor and place-based DOOH displays to reach the target audience, while excluding any displays around government facilities, and schools.

Results

3.7% increase in brand awareness

Ready to activate your DOOH campaign?

Partner with an OOH media specialist to receive a tailored plan for high-impact DOOH and seamlessly activate campaigns in your preferred DSP.