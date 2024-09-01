Activate high-impact programmatic DOOH campaigns
Access the world’s largest network of premium, verified digital out-of-home displays through Place Exchange by Broadsign. Seamlessly activate high-impact inventory within any preferred DSP to target and measure campaigns with the same precision as other digital channels.
Expand global reach with the Place Exchange SSP
Access a global network of 1.8 million screens across 400+ publishers to reach consumers where they live, work, and shop. Activate across environments, from transit hubs to retail centers, to ensure high-impact brand presence at every stage of the customer journey.
Explore the Global Media Kit
Access a detailed breakdown of premium inventory by venue type, featuring verified screen counts and impression metrics across a global footprint.
Leverage the full power of programmatic DOOH
All programmatic deal types
Execute across any buy type, from Programmatic Guaranteed (PG) to flexible PMP and Open Auction deals.
Advanced data targeting
Leverage first- and third-party data to reach audiences with granular precision across geographies and venues.
Dynamic creative execution
Tailor messaging with real-time triggers and dynamic possibilities to maximize relevanceacross any DSP.
Global scale at your fingertips
Access the largest aggregation of premium DOOH—over 1.8M screens—instantly available for activation.
Total campaign flexibility
Launch, pause, and update creativesin real-time to optimize targeting and pacing on the fly.
Full-funnel measurement
Power deterministic measurement of anyoutcome, from brand awareness and foot traffic to offline purchases.
Full media transparency
Transact with confidence through direct supply paths that eliminate unnecessary intermediaries. Access complete log-level data for total visibility into every impression and dollar spent.
Unified omnichannel execution
Integrate DOOH into the broader media mix with cross-channel retargeting, reporting, and attribution.
Activate campaigns in your preferred DSP
Seamlessly integrate programmatic DOOH into omnichannel or DOOH-native DSPs and access global scale through a single, unified point of activation.
Campaigns powered by Place Exchange
Spotlight on great campaigns
How Crumbl and the Kardashians used Programmatic OOH for greater social reach
How Crumbl and the Kardashians used Programmatic OOH for greater social reach
Objective
Strategy
Results
Spotlight on great campaigns
How San Diego Tourism increased visitation with Programmatic OOH
How San Diego Tourism increased visitation with Programmatic OOH
Objective
Strategy
Results
Spotlight on great campaigns
How Place Exchange engaged with target consumers to deliver 43 million impressions for Mejuri
How Place Exchange engaged with target consumers to deliver 43 million impressions for Mejuri
Objective
Strategy
Results
Spotlight on great campaigns
How Chumba Casino leveraged Programmatic OOH for a 3.7% increase in brand awareness
How Chumba Casino leveraged Programmatic OOH for a 3.7% increase in brand awareness
Objective
Strategy
Results
Ready to activate your DOOH campaign?
Partner with an OOH media specialist to receive a tailored plan for high-impact DOOH and seamlessly activate campaigns in your preferred DSP.