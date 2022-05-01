Webinar
Best practices for running a DOOH campaign
Come see Broadsign Ads (formerly Campsite) in action - and brush up on your programmatic DOOH skills while you're at it!
Join us for a live webinar where we'll dive into the platform and share some best practices for executing your best DOOH campaign yet.
PresenterAdam Kahansky, Director of Business Development, North America at Broadsign
Thursday, June 9th at 11 am EST
We’ll also cover:
- How to set up and launch a successful campaign with Broadsign Ads
- A full demo overview of the platform
- Tips and tricks for getting started with programmatic DOOH
- A Q&A session where you can ask us anything pDOOH