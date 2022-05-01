Our team recently delivered a webinar to cover what’s new in each of our products and showed updates off during a live demo.
Here are a few of the highlights we’ll be covering:
Ayuda Platform: new scheduling groups for large digital campaigns, blueprint management now available in Splash and a beta feature for campaign takeovers
Broadsign Control: enhanced content management, easier report customization, performance and security enhancements
Broadsign Direct: new features to help build proposals
Broadsign Publish: improved approval workflows and notifications
Broadsign Reach: more transparency and APIs
And more!
