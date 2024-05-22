Webinar
new on the Broadsign Platform
Wednesday, May 22nd, 2024 at 11:00 am ET | 3:00 pm GMT
Every year, our platform expands to better address the needs of the out-of-home landscape. And today, with OOH media owners needing smarter, more comprehensive, and better connected tools than ever, we're improving the Broadsign Platform yet again!
Join us as our speakers, Francois Hechme, VP of Product and Gavin Lee, Senior Director of Product, dive into our latest platform enhancements, including brand-new features coming in 2024!
Speakers
Francois Hechme
VP of Products
Broadsign
Anne Bouthot
Product Manager
Broadsign
Maxime Deleris
Product Manager
Broadsign
Gavin Lee
Senior Director of Product
Broadsign
Connor Peltz
Product Manager
Broadsign
Sophia Leonard
Product Manager
Broadsign
As a special bonus, our Product Managers Anne Bouthout, Maxime Deleris, Sophia Leonard and Connor Peltz will also be there to demo the latest improvements and answer any questions you may have - you won't want to miss it.
What we'll cover:
- Discover how we're enhancing the campaign and creative management process to simplify outdoor advertising for your clients.
- Explore the new location-based targeting features for directly sold campaigns, designed to optimize your campaign planning workflows.
- Learn about our new competitive separation feature and the next phase of our header bidder solution.
- Finally, learn about our efforts to expand and improve trading capabilities, with the ultimate aim of boosting demand for OOH.