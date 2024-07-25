Broadsign Platform Overview
Webinar

Broadsign Platform Training:Guaranteed Campaigns

Thursday, July 25th, 2024 at 11:00 am ET | 3:00 pm GMT

Join us for a training webinar where we'll be showcasing our Guaranteed Campaigns module, available on the Broadsign Platform.

Our hosts, Catherine Lee and Tanvir Ahmed, will highlight what's new in our Guaranteed Campaigns module, including new creative management and targeting tools, and guide you through a live demo of the module.

Speakers

Tanvir Ahmed

Product Specialist

Broadsign

Catherine Lee

Product Marketing Manager

Broadsign

What we'll cover:

  • What's new in Guaranteed Campaigns
  • Creating a directly sold campaign
  • Uploading and scheduling creatives
  • The campaign delivery process

