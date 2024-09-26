Broadsign Platform Overview
Campaign PlanningAudience Campaigns & Ad ServingContent & Network ManagementStatic CampaignsProgrammatic Supply-Side PlatformLocal Signage Messaging
Our Plans
Launch a Programmatic DOOH Campaign
Inventory PackagesDSP PartnersBroadsign Ads
DOOHXCase Studies
Customer SpotlightsEBooks and WebinarsUpcoming EventsBlogDOOHX
Broadsign PlatformContent & Network ManagementBroadsign ControlGuaranteed CampaignsBroadsign DirectStatic CampaignsBroadsign AyudaProgrammatic CampaignsBroadsign ReachLocal Signage MessagingBroadsign PublishBroadsign Ads
English

Webinar

From Impressions to Impact:

Attribution for DOOH Advertising

Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 10:00 am ET | 2:00 pm GMT

Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 10:00 am ET | 2:00 pm GMT

Join us for a live webinar hosted by Ryan Pogy, Broadsign's Data Partnerships Director, to explore the most effective strategies for DOOH attribution. Learn how to leverage industry-standard solutions to effectively report on your DOOH campaigns and gain key audience and brand insights to inform your strategy.

What we'll cover:

  • The State of DOOH Data: Get the latest insights into the current landscape of data and attribution in digital out-of-home advertising.
  • The Basics of Attribution Solutions: Discover how brand lift studies, foot traffic analysis, web & app lift, and device ID passback work for DOOH.
  • Choosing the Right Solution: Learn how to select the best attribution solution tailored to your campaign goals.
  • Optimizing for the Future: Find out how these data insights can drive in-flight adjustments and inform future strategies.
  • Real-World Case Studies: Learn how top brands have measured the success of their DOOH campaigns.

Speaker

Ryan Pogy

Ryan Pogy

Director, Data Partnerships

Broadsign

Reserve your spot!