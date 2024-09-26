Webinar
From Impressions to Impact:
Attribution for DOOH Advertising
Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 10:00 am ET | 2:00 pm GMT
Join us for a live webinar hosted by Ryan Pogy, Broadsign's Data Partnerships Director, to explore the most effective strategies for DOOH attribution. Learn how to leverage industry-standard solutions to effectively report on your DOOH campaigns and gain key audience and brand insights to inform your strategy.
What we'll cover:
- The State of DOOH Data: Get the latest insights into the current landscape of data and attribution in digital out-of-home advertising.
- The Basics of Attribution Solutions: Discover how brand lift studies, foot traffic analysis, web & app lift, and device ID passback work for DOOH.
- Choosing the Right Solution: Learn how to select the best attribution solution tailored to your campaign goals.
- Optimizing for the Future: Find out how these data insights can drive in-flight adjustments and inform future strategies.
- Real-World Case Studies: Learn how top brands have measured the success of their DOOH campaigns.
Speaker
Ryan Pogy
Director, Data Partnerships
Broadsign