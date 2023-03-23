Webinar
The Evolution of the Broadsign Platform
Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET / 4:00 PM GMT
Every year, our platform evolves to better address the needs of OOH media owners. And today, with OOH media owners needing smarter, more comprehensive, and better connected tools than ever, we're evolving yet again—just more than usual.
Introducing the evolution of the Broadsign Platform! Join us as our speakers, Francois Hechme and Seamus Hunn, dive into the latest platform enhancements, including brand-new products coming in 2023!
What we'll cover:
- How we're uniting Broadsign products and standardizing how audiences and digital inventory are managed
- Our new ad server, which enables the planning and selling of ultra-sophisticated audience-based campaigns
- And finally, how we are bringing automated static campaign tools to the Broadsign Platform
