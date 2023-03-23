Broadsign Platform Overview
The Evolution of the Broadsign Platform

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET / 4:00 PM GMT

François Hechme

VP of Products

Broadsign

Seamus Hunn

Senior Director of Products

Broadsign

Every year, our platform evolves to better address the needs of OOH media owners. And today, with OOH media owners needing smarter, more comprehensive, and better connected tools than ever, we're evolving yet again—just more than usual.

Introducing the evolution of the Broadsign Platform! Join us as our speakers, Francois Hechme and Seamus Hunn, dive into the latest platform enhancements, including brand-new products coming in 2023!

What we'll cover:

  • How we're uniting Broadsign products and standardizing how audiences and digital inventory are managed
  • Our new ad server, which enables the planning and selling of ultra-sophisticated audience-based campaigns
  • And finally, how we are bringing automated static campaign tools to the Broadsign Platform

