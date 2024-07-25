Webinar
Broadsign Platform Training:Guaranteed Campaigns
Thursday, July 25th, 2024 at 11:00 am ET | 3:00 pm GMT
Join us for a training webinar where we'll be showcasing our Guaranteed Campaigns module, available on the Broadsign Platform.
Our hosts, Catherine Lee and Tanvir Ahmed, will highlight what's new in our Guaranteed Campaigns module, including new creative management and targeting tools, and guide you through a live demo of the module.
Speakers
Tanvir Ahmed
Product Specialist
Broadsign
Catherine Lee
Product Marketing Manager
Broadsign
What we'll cover:
- What's new in Guaranteed Campaigns
- Creating a directly sold campaign
- Uploading and scheduling creatives
- The campaign delivery process