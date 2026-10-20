Exclusive Event - Invite Only
Join us
for breakfast.
Be part
of what's next.
Eat. Share. Connect.
Our CEO, Burr Smith, and our team welcome you to our annual Broadsign Connect where we bring together media owners, media agencies and partners to discuss the future of OOH buying, planning and automation in campaign management.
Hear it first, and gain insight into the impact of the Place Exchange acquisition, the evolution of the Broadsign Platform and our 2027 product roadmap. Know exactly where we're going next and how it benefits your business.
Burr
Smith
Founder & CEO
Ben
Allman
VP Platform Sales
Laura
Collett
Account Director
Bryan
Magee
Programmatic Sales
Talk with Google
An omni-channel view
Paul
Dowd
Programmatic Media Lead
Bryan
Magee
Programmatic Sales
Broadsign
Event Details
Register now
Melbourne
October 20, 2026
8:30 - 10:30am AEST
Botanical Hotel | The Archer Room
169 Domain Rd, South Yarra VIC 3141
SOLD OUT
Sydney
October 22, 2026
8:30 - 10:30am AEST
12-Micron | The Harbour Room
Level 2, International Tower 1, 100 Barangaroo Ave, Barangaroo NSW 2000 (lift access via the harbour end of Shipwright Walk)
SOLD OUT