Broadsign Website Terms of Use

Last updated : October 31, 2025

Thanks for using the Broadsign International Holding Company website (including any other tools, products, or services provided by Broadsign International Holding Company that link to or reference these Website Terms of Use) (collectively, the “Website). The Website is provided by Broadsign International Holding Company and its subsidiaries or affiliated entities (“Broadsign,” “we,” “our,” or “us”), having a place of business at :

680 Craig Rd, Suite 101 Saint Louis, MO 63141-7120

By using our Website, you are agreeing to these Website Terms of Use (“Terms”). Please read them carefully. Our Website is very diverse, so sometimes additional terms or product requirements may apply. If additional terms or conditions are available with or applicable to the Website, then those additional terms become part of your agreement with us if you use the Website. By accessing or using the Website, you intend and agree to be legally bound by these Terms. You may wish to print or save a local copy of the Terms for your records.

YOU ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT THESE TERMS LIMIT OUR LIABILITY AND THAT YOU ARE RELEASING US FROM VARIOUS CLAIMS IN SECTIONS 6 AND 7 BELOW. THESE TERMS ALSO CONTAIN A BINDING ARBITRATION PROVISION IN SECTION 11 THAT AFFECTS YOUR RIGHTS UNDER THESE TERMS WITH RESPECT TO THE WEBSITE.

Finally, if you have entered into an agreement with Broadsign that governs any cloud-based products or services or other advertising solutions provided by Broadsign (each, a “Client Agreement”), in the case of a conflict between the Client Agreement and these Terms, the Client Agreement will govern your use of such cloud-based products or services or advertising solutions.

1. Using our Website

You must follow any policies made available to you within the Website, including our Privacy Policy.

Don’t misuse our Website. For example, don’t interfere with our Website, try to access them using a method other than the interface and the instructions that we provide, or extensively or automatically copy any content from the Website (in other words, no scraping). You may use our Website for your internal business purposes and as permitted by law, including applicable export and re-export control laws and regulations. You may not use the Website for any unlawful, unauthorized, or competitive purposes, including reselling, redistributing, or misusing any content or functionality. We may suspend or stop providing our Website to you if you do not comply with our terms or policies, if we are investigating suspected misconduct, or for any other reason.

Using our Website does not give you ownership of any intellectual property rights in our Website or the content you access through them (“Content”). You may not use Content, except as permitted in these Terms, by its owner, or as otherwise permitted by law. These Terms do not grant you the right to use any branding or logos used in our Website, including the Broadsign name and logo. Don’t remove, obscure, or alter any legal notices displayed in or along with our Website.

Our Website displays some Content that is not our own. For example, some Content belongs to our clients, business partners, other third parties, or other users (collectively, “Third Party Content”). We are not responsible for, and you waive all of our liability with respect to, Third Party Content. Third Party Content is the sole responsibility of the individual or entity that makes it available via the Website. We may review Third Party Content to determine whether it is illegal or violates our policies, and we may remove or refuse to display Third Party Content that we believe violates our policies or the law. But we do not generally review content beforehand, and we are not obligated to do so.

2. Your Broadsign Account

You may need an account in order to use some of our Website. If you create your own account, you agree that all registration information you give us will be accurate and current. If your account has been assigned to you by an administrator, such as your employer or educational institution, different or additional terms may apply and your administrator may be able to access or disable your account. You will timely notify us of any changes to any of the foregoing information. You are responsible for controlling access to any PCs, mobile devices, or other endpoints that you allow to store your Website password, or on which you enable a "Remember Me" or similar functionality ("Activated Device"). Accordingly, you agree that you will be solely responsible for all activities that occur under your Website accounts, including the activities of any individual with whom you share your Website account or an Activated Device.

To protect your account, keep your password confidential. You are responsible for the activity that happens on or through your account. If you learn of any unauthorized use of your password, please contact us at info@broadsign.com.

3. Privacy and Feedback

Our Privacy Policy explains how we treat your personal information and protect your privacy when you use our Website. By using our Website, you agree that we can collect, use, and share data from you as described in our Privacy Policy. We are not responsible for any information or Content that you share with others via your use of the Website. You assume all privacy, security, and other risks associated with providing any information, including personally identifiable information, to other users of the Website.

If you submit feedback or suggestions about our Website, you agree that we may use your feedback or suggestions without obligation to you.

4. About Software in our Website

You may be required to download software (such as a mobile or desktop app) to use the Website or certain features of the Website, and the Website may enable you to access software running on our (or our vendors’) servers (collectively, “Software”). You agree that we retain the ownership of all rights, title, and interest in and to the Software. Certain Software may update automatically on your device once a new version or feature is available, and you consent to such automatic updating.

Broadsign gives you a personal, non-commercial, worldwide, royalty-free, non-assignable, and non-exclusive license to use the Software to access the Website. This license is for the sole purpose of enabling you to use and enjoy the benefit of the Website as provided by us, in the manner permitted by these Terms. You may not copy, modify, distribute, sell, or lease any part of our Website or Software, nor may you reverse engineer or attempt to extract the source code of the Website or Software, unless laws prohibit those restrictions or you have our written permission.

There may be software programs contained within certain Software that have been licensed to us by third parties. The term "Software" as used herein shall refer to this third-party software except where the term “Software” is used in the context of our ownership. The same terms and conditions, including all limitations and restrictions, set forth in these Terms apply to each third-party software program contained in the Software. You acknowledge and agree that any third-party components are owned by their applicable licensors. We do not make any representations or warranties about the operation or availability of such third-party software. Neither we, nor our licensors, shall be liable for any unavailability or removal of such third-party software. We are not responsible for any communications to or from such licensors, or for the collection or use of information by such licensors. You consent to the communications enabled and/or performed by such third-party software, including automatic updating of the third-party software without further notice. You agree that such third-party software licensors are intended third-party beneficiaries under these Terms.

5. Modifying and Terminating our Website

We are constantly changing and improving our Website. We may add or remove functionalities or features, and we may suspend or stop the Website altogether, at any time, without any notice or liability.

You can stop using our Website at any time, although we’ll be sorry to see you go. We may also stop providing the Website to you, or add or create new limits to our Website, at any time.

Sections 5 – 11 will survive termination or expiration of these Terms indefinitely.

6. Our Warranties and Disclaimers

OTHER THAN AS EXPRESSLY SET OUT IN THESE TERMS, NEITHER BROADSIGN NOR ITS LICENSORS, SUPPLIERS, ADVERTISERS, OR DISTRIBUTORS MAKE ANY SPECIFIC PROMISES ABOUT THE WEBSITE. FOR EXAMPLE, WE DON’T MAKE ANY COMMITMENTS ABOUT THE CONTENT WITHIN THE WEBSITE, THE SPECIFIC FUNCTIONS OF THE WEBSITE, OR THE RELIABILITY OR AVAILABILITY OF THE WEBSITE, OR THE ABILITY OF THE WEBSITE TO MEET YOUR NEEDS. WE ALSO DO NOT MAKE ANY WARRANTIES OR COMMITMENT RELATING TO NON-INFRINGEMENT, FREEDOM FROM VIRUSES OR OTHER HARMFUL CODE, OR ERROR-FREE OR UNINTERRUPTED OPERATIONS IN CONNECTION WITH THE WEBSITE. WE PROVIDE THE WEBSITE AND ALL INFORMATION PROVIDED THROUGH THE WEBSITE “AS-IS.”

SOME JURISDICTIONS PROVIDE FOR CERTAIN WARRANTIES, LIKE THE IMPLIED WARRANTY OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NON-INFRINGEMENT. TO THE EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, WE DISCLAIM ALL WARRANTIES.

YOU AND YOUR HEIRS, SUCCESSORS, AND ASSIGNS HEREBY FOREVER IRREVOCABLY RELEASE, DISCHARGE, AND HOLD HARMLESS US, OUR AFFILIATES, AND OUR AND THEIR SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, AND OUR AND THEIR OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AND AGENTS (COLLECTIVELY, “RELEASED PARTIES”) FROM, AND AGREE NOT TO SUE ANY RELEASED PARTY FOR, ANY LIABILITIES, CLAIMS, OBLIGATIONS, SUITS, ACTIONS, DEMANDS, EXPENSES, AND DAMAGES WHATSOEVER (COLLECTIVELY, “LIABILITIES”) THAT YOU MAY HAVE AGAINST ANY RELEASED PARTY WHETHER EXISTING NOW OR IN THE FUTURE, WHETHER KNOWN OR UNKNOWN, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH YOUR OR A THIRD PARTY’S CONDUCT RELATED TO USE OF THE WEBSITE. YOU UNDERSTAND AND ACKNOWLEDGE THAT THE FOREGOING SENTENCE RELEASES AND DISCHARGES ALL LIABILITIES, WHETHER OR NOT THEY ARE CURRENTLY KNOWN TO YOU, AND YOU WAIVE YOUR RIGHTS UNDER CALIFORNIA CIVIL CODE SECTION 1542. YOU UNDERSTAND THE MEANING OF CALIFORNIA CIVIL CODE SECTION 1542, WHICH READS AS FOLLOWS: “A GENERAL RELEASE DOES NOT EXTEND TO CLAIMS WHICH THE CREDITOR OR RELEASING PARTY DOES NOT KNOW OR SUSPECT TO EXIST IN HIS OR HER FAVOR AT THE TIME OF EXECUTING THE RELEASE, AND THAT, IF KNOWN BY HIM OR HER, WOULD HAVE MATERIALLY AFFECTED HIS OR HER SETTLEMENT WITH THE DEBTOR OR RELEASED PARTY.” BY AGREEING TO THESE TERMS AND THIS WAIVER, YOU ASSUME ALL RISK ARISING FROM YET UNKNOWN CLAIMS.

7. Liability for our Website

TO THE EXTENT NOT PROHIBITED BY LAW, BROADSIGN (AND ITS OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AND AGENTS) AND OUR LICENSORS, SUPPLIERS, ADVERTISERS, AND DISTRIBUTORS, WILL NOT BE RESPONSIBLE FOR LOST PROFITS, REVENUES, OR DATA, FINANCIAL LOSSES OR INDIRECT, SPECIAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES.

TO THE EXTENT NOT PROHIBITED BY LAW, THE TOTAL LIABILITY OF BROADSIGN (AND ITS OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AND AGENTS) AND OUR LICENSORS, SUPPLIERS, ADVERTISERS, AND DISTRIBUTORS, FOR ANY AND ALL CLAIMS UNDER THESE TERMS OR RELATING TO YOUR USE OF THE WEBSITE, INCLUDING FOR ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES, IS LIMITED TO THE AMOUNT YOU PAID US TO USE THE WEBSITE (OR, IF WE CHOOSE, TO SUPPLY YOU THE WEBSITE AGAIN). ANY LIABILITY FOR DAMAGES CAUSED BY BROADSIGN’S GROSS NEGLIGENCE OR WILLFUL MISCONDUCT SHALL NOT BE SUBJECT TO THE LIMITATION OF LIABILITY SET FORTH ABOVE.

IN ALL CASES RELATING TO PROVIDING YOU THE WEBSITE, BROADSIGN (AND ITS OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AND AGENTS) AND ITS LICENSORS, SUPPLIERS, ADVERTISERS, AND DISTRIBUTORS, WILL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY LOSS OR DAMAGE THAT IS NOT REASONABLY FORESEEABLE OR THAT IS DUE TO EVENTS OUTSIDE OF OUR REASONABLE CONTROL, SUCH AS WARS, CRIMINAL ACTIVITIES, STORMS, DELAYS (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, DELAYS SHIPPING THE PRODUCTS, OR FAILURES OR DELAYS OF COMMON CARRIERS), PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY, NATURAL DISASTERS, ACTS OF GOVERNMENT, SUPPLY INTERRUPTIONS, OR TELECOMMUNICATION OR INTERNET FAILURES.

8. Business/Employer Uses of our Website

If you are using our Website on behalf of a business or employer, you are accepting these Terms on their behalf, and that business or employer agrees to be bound by these Terms.

9. Indemnification

You hereby agree to indemnify, defend, and hold harmless Broadsign, its affiliated companies, and its and their predecessors, successors, and assigns, and its and their respective directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, partners, and contractors from and against all claims, losses, expenses, damages and costs (including, but not limited to, reasonable attorneys' fees), resulting from or arising out of your actual or alleged breach of these Terms, any Content you provide through the Website, or your use or misuse of the Website. However, you will not be responsible for claims, damages, and costs which are found by a court of competent jurisdiction to have arisen solely from our violation of applicable law.

10. About these Terms

We may modify these Terms or any additional terms that apply to the Website for any reason, for example, to reflect changes to the law or changes to our Website. You should look at the Terms regularly and the “Last Updated” date at the beginning of these Terms. We’ll use reasonable efforts to give you notice of these modifications, such as posting notice of modifications to these Terms on this web page, through the Website, or via email. By continuing to use the Website after we make these modifications, you agree that you will be subject to the modified Terms. If you do not agree to the modified terms for the Website, you should discontinue your use of that Website.

If there is a conflict between these Terms and any additional terms for the Website, the additional terms will control for that conflict.

These Terms control the relationship between Broadsign and you. They do not create any third-party beneficiary rights. If you do not comply with these Terms, and we don’t take action right away, this doesn’t mean that we are giving up any rights that we may have (such as taking action in the future). If it turns out that a particular term is not enforceable, this will not affect any other terms.

The laws of the United States and the State of Delaware, excluding Delaware’s conflict of laws rules, will apply to any disputes arising out of or relating to these Terms or the Website.

You may not assign or delegate your rights or obligations relating to these Terms or your account for the Website without our prior written consent. We may assign these Terms or assign or delegate any of our rights or obligations at any time.

For information about how to contact Broadsign, please visit our Contact Page.

11. Binding Arbitration

Without limiting your waiver and release in Section 6, you agree to the following: