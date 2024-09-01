Boost Morale
Celebrate wins both big and small across an internal network to drive greater productivity and workplace satisfaction.
News your Team Needs
Keep an organization's fingers on the pulse with up-to-the-minute industry content delivery drawn from social media or RSS feeds.
Data for all
Increase transparency and improve team confidence in their organization by sharing key organizational data across the internal network of screens.
Local Messaging Made Simple
Quickly get out messaging for corporate functions, special events, or emergencies with a template-based tool enabling easier local messaging on your network's screens.