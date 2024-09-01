Launch and manage DOOH campaigns from your preferred DSP
Easily add digital out-of-home to your omnichannel strategy using the DSP you already trust. With seamless integration and specialized expertise, Broadsign helps you plan, launch, and measure high-impact campaigns.
Unlock the full potential of programmatic DOOH
Seamless DOOH activation
Easily launch and manage programmatic DOOH alongside your omnichannel campaigns using your DSP of choice. No extra logins, no complex setup—just seamless access to premium inventory.
Global reach & scale
Access thousands of premium DOOH screens worldwide across multiple publishers. From transit hubs and shopping malls to roadside billboards and street furniture, connect with your audience at the right time and place.
Real-time optimization
Take advantage of dynamic triggers, dayparting, and performance tracking, just like any programmatic channel. Easily adjust targeting, budgets, and creative messaging in real time to maximize impact.
Comprehensive performance measurement
Leverage advanced measurement tools to track performance, assess impact, and refine your strategy. Gain insights from impressions, ad plays, and audience engagement to measure real-world outcomes.
Premium locations, maximum impact
Discover Broadsign's DOOH inventory
Reach your audience at scale with access to premium DOOH screens across high-impact venues worldwide. From transit hubs and shopping malls to street furniture and roadside billboards, Broadsign connects your campaigns to the right screens in the right places.
Airports
Bus Shelters
Gas Stations
Office Lobbies
Taxis
Train Stations
Access the largest programmatic DOOH network
Activate DOOH with the DSP you trust
Broadsign integrates with 35+ leading DSPs, giving you direct access to premium DOOH inventory without disrupting your existing workflow. Simplify planning, activation, and measurement with our expert guidance to drive results.
Programmatic DOOH campaigns powered by Broadsign
Spotlight on great campaigns
How Silbö Telecom's DOOH campaign drove a +263% lift in consideration with transit ads
How Silbö Telecom's DOOH campaign drove a +263% lift in consideration with transit ads
Objective
Strategy
Results
Spotlight on great campaigns
HP uses DOOH to drive a +27% lift in purchase consideration for its new printer in South Africa
HP uses DOOH to drive a +27% lift in purchase consideration for its new printer in South Africa
Objective
Strategy
Results
Spotlight on great campaigns
Programmatic DOOH drives a +153% uplift in purchase consideration for Veet Expert in the French market
Programmatic DOOH drives a +153% uplift in purchase consideration for Veet Expert in the French market
Objective
Strategy
Results
Spotlight on great campaigns
H&M Portugal's campaign boosted brand image, ad recall and purchase consideration with pDOOH
H&M Portugal's campaign boosted brand image, ad recall and purchase consideration with pDOOH
Objective
Strategy
Results
Spotlight on great campaigns
Boehringer Ingelheim saw a +254% lift in positive brand image with its pDOOH campaign
Boehringer Ingelheim saw a +254% lift in positive brand image with its pDOOH campaign
Objective
Strategy
Results
Ready to launch a truly omnichannel campaign?
Seamlessly activate programmatic DOOH and extend your omnichannel strategy with Broadsign. With industry-leading tools and expert guidance, we help you plan, execute, and optimize impactful campaigns.