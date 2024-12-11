Out-of-Home in 2025: Advertising trends to watch from industry experts

Following a record-breaking third quarter, out-of-advertising (OOH) is projected to grow by over 5% in 2025, according to MAGNA—setting the stage for an exciting year ahead. This year’s DPAA Video Everywhere Global Summit offered an exciting glimpse into the trends shaping the industry’s growth. We had the chance to connect with key voices from brands, agencies, data partners, media owners, and more to hear their insights firsthand.

From new tech, data-driven insights, and programmatic innovations, here’s a look at the big themes to watch as OOH prepares to make a major splash over the next twelve months.

Programmatic DOOH will continue to expand opportunities for advertisers and media owners

With a surge of new players and creative formats, OOH advertising is becoming more versatile and innovative than ever. Programmatic digital OOH (pDOOH) technology is largely to thank for this, streamlining advertisers’ entry into the space by enabling more targeted, data-driven campaigns.

Adam Malone, President & Co-Founder of Screenverse, predicts a significant shift for media owners in the pDOOH space in 2025. “Nowadays, media owners can activate 10, 15, 20 screens in a market with a lot of demand. With access to programmatic exchanges, they can monetize those first screens immediately. This will drive significant opportunities over the next three to five years, with many niche players emerging across specific venue types. Programmatic will continue to be a massive driver of opportunity for the media owners, but also an important access point for advertisers and agencies so that they can come in and experience the power of digital out-of-home,” says Malone.

With momentum continuing to build in pDOOH, advertisers are spotting new ways to bridge DOOH with channels like connected TV (CTV), a medium expected to see further growth in 2025. Strengthening the synergy between these channels will be a key trend as the industry works to unlock its full potential together. “We’ve seen consistent growth throughout 2024,” says Mary Perrella, VP of Media and Marketing at Vengo Labs, “We’ll likely see OOH play a bigger role in amplifying CTV’s reach by extending campaigns into physical spaces, helping brands deliver cohesive messaging across in-home and out-of-home screens.”

The gap between online and offline attribution is narrowing

Ali Broback, Chief Client Officer and Partner at ODN agency, emphasizes that while tracking outcomes like app downloads or web traffic is straightforward for advertisers, the next important step is to accurately measure OOH efficacy, “Brands and agencies understand that attribution is now a part of the OOH industry. It’s easy to prove app downloads or web lifts, but what will be exciting next year is seeing how we can track actual impressions delivered at the end of a campaign instead of banking on what was projected,” she comments.

Remco Dolman, CEO and founder of Spotzi agrees, highlighting the need for OOH to mirror the audience-targeting capabilities of online advertising. “There’s a wealth of data available—foot traffic, car data, and more—and we can collaborate with brands and retailers to access their data as well,” he says. “With CTV, out-of-home is becoming less siloed. We’re now able to measure two verticals in a more unified way, and I believe we’ll see a similar integration between OOH and online media in the future.”

Jonathan Mark, Managing Director of USA & Canada at Worldcom OOH, is equally optimistic about how data is transforming DOOH targeting. “We’re getting closer to making that one-on-one connection in OOH. If you look at over-the-top media (OTT), it’s about reaching specific households. OOH is getting better at leveraging data to improve targeting, like pinpointing where and how to connect with consumers at the moment of impact.”

Sustainability in media continues to be a growing priority, especially among advertisers

Sustainability is now a focal point in the media industry, reflecting a shift towards innovative products and solutions that prioritize environmental responsibility. As part of this movement, agencies are actively exploring new ways to make media planning and campaigns more sustainable. Stephanie Scheller, Managing Partner of Sustainable Solutions EMEA at Omnicom Media Group (OMG), shares that Omnicom has taken a significant step by establishing a sustainability consultancy staffed with experts in environmental studies. Combined with OMG’s media expertise, they aim to offer the best of both worlds when it comes to conscious yet effective media strategies.

“Our number one priority is effective media planning,” Stephanie says. “You can create the greenest media plan, but if you’re not reaching your target audience, you’re producing carbon emissions for no reason. We’re here to help [advertisers] make decisions that are both sustainable and impactful.” To support this, Omnicom has developed innovative tools to help optimize media mixes based on traditional key performance indicators (KPIs) and carbon emissions, allowing for more sustainable choices within existing strategies.

Experts agree that in 2025, even more brands and agencies will choose media partners who prioritize sustainability, like those using green electricity or recyclable materials to lower carbon footprints. As new regulations make sustainability a “must-have” rather than a “nice-to-have,” change management and education will be essential in helping clients and stakeholders navigate these shifting expectations and requirements.

READ ALSO: See the latest update on Broadsign’s sustainability journey

Retail media is set to thrive as in-store media makes its mark

Retail media is expected to comprise two-thirds of a projected $67 billion in media ad spending by 2025, according to eMarketer. This surge is driving significant interest in in-store retail media, an area predicted to see major growth next year as retail media networks expand. As retailers look for ways to diversify revenue streams and optimize both in-store and digital experiences, brands will also continue to look for ways to reach audiences in-store with relevant and engaging messaging, especially as physical shopping remains a key part of the purchasing journey.

Jonathan Franco, Sales Director, Retail Media at Broadsign, envisions the future of retail media as one where physical stores transform into dynamic multimedia environments. Data-driven insights will play a key role in helping retailers refine marketing strategies, optimize store layouts, and manage inventory more efficiently. This approach also opens the door to programmatic bidding on digital in-store advertising, providing retailers with a smarter way to monetize.

“We expect programmatic retail media buying to grow, creating opportunities for advertisers to automate and optimize ad placements across both digital and physical retail spaces while keeping control,” says Jon. “This will make retail media more accessible for brands of all sizes and improve campaign efficiency. AI will be central to this transformation, enabling brands to refine campaign strategies, improve attribution models, and dynamically adjust messaging in real-time for better ROI.”

Franco also emphasizes the growing importance of blending physical and digital touchpoints, stating, “Retailers have the opportunity to blur lines between shopping and media consumption, creating consistent omnichannel experiences that engage consumers wherever they are. By turning stores into content-driven environments, retailers can operate more like media companies, using every touchpoint as an opportunity to connect with their audience.”

“When we talk about bringing our in-store signage into the media ecosystem, it’s really about capitalizing on data,” explains Malone. “How can we enrich our digital screens in and around retail locations with the data that CPG brands use to determine the best return on ad spend? It’s not just about putting video on those screens—it’s about using data and context to maximize impact.” Integrated with digital tools, in-store media gathers valuable customer behaviour and preferences data, enabling more targeted and effective campaigns.

With momentum building and new opportunities on the horizon, 2025 promises to be a standout year for OOH. From advancements in programmatic technology to deeper integration with digital channels like CTV, OOH is capturing more attention—and ad spend. Automation, data-driven insights, and new creative formats are levelling the playing field with other media, offering advertisers fresh ways to connect with audiences in meaningful, measurable ways.

Interested in running creative and impactful DOOH campaigns in 2025? Connect with us today.